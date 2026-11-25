A Missouri mother receives a six-month jail sentence for neglecting her adopted disabled son. The abuse resulted in severe injuries requiring bilateral leg amputations, sparking legal and social repercussions in Noel, Missouri.

Catiga Arnett, a 56-year-old Missouri woman, was sentenced to six months in jail on November 16 after pleading guilty to misdemeanor abuse or neglect of a disabled person. The legal conclusion arrived more than a year after authorities first responded to a distress call at her home in Noel, Missouri, where the condition of her adopted son had deteriorated to a life-threatening extreme. This sentencing marks the end of a criminal case that exposed catastrophic failures in the care of a vulnerable child.

Police and emergency responders discovered the boy in a state of critical health decline upon their arrival on March 7, 2025. He was found lying on the floor of his bedroom wearing only an adult diaper. First responders noted he possessed a port for a colostomy bag, but the necessary bag had not been installed, leaving him without essential digestive waste management. This omission highlighted a profound disregard for his basic physiological needs.

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Further examination revealed a catheter system that was in place but useless. The collection bag attached to the catheter was empty and covered with calcified residue, a clinical indicator that the patient had not urinated for an extended period. This neglect of basic hygiene and bodily function points to a prolonged period of intentional or grossly negligent abandonment of care duties. The physical trauma inflicted on the boy was extensive and permanent.

He suffered from severe pressure ulcers on his legs and other parts of his body. These wounds were so advanced that his tendons and bone were visible to the naked eye, a clear sign of prolonged immobility and lack of medical intervention for wound care and pressure relief. The extent of the medical intervention required to save his life and prevent systemic infection underscores the gravity of the care failures. The connection between the untreated pressure ulcers and the loss of his limbs is a documented medical consequence of the abuse.

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Arnett was arrested in July 2025, four months after the initial discovery of the neglect. Following a period of legal processing, she pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor count on August 27 as part of a plea agreement. This deal included a strict cap on her sentence, limiting her incarceration to nine months. Despite the severity of the physical trauma inflicted, the court handed down a sentence of six months in jail on November 16, which is less than the maximum allowed under the plea terms.

The boy was initially brought to Freeman Hospital for emergency stabilization. He was subsequently transferred to the Missouri Orthopedic Institute in Columbia, Missouri, to address the catastrophic damage caused by the neglect. The specific details regarding his condition and the exact nature of the surgical treatments he underwent were redacted from the public affidavit to protect his privacy. However, the documents explicitly stated that he underwent bilateral leg amputations as a direct result of the injuries sustained from Arnett's prolonged neglect.

Information regarding the son's current medical condition is not currently known to the public. Authorities have not released further updates on his rehabilitation progress or his long-term prognosis following the amputations. The lack of transparency regarding his status continues to draw attention from local advocates and legal observers in the region. Additionally, authorities have not revealed whose custody the boy is currently in since Arnett was arrested.

The removal of the child from his biological and adoptive guardian has necessitated complex legal arrangements for his ongoing care and placement. The final disposition of his living situation remains a sealed matter within the juvenile and family court systems. This case has highlighted the urgent need for better oversight of vulnerable individuals with special needs who are in the care of others.

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The details of the probable cause affidavit serve as a stark record of how quickly a medical crisis can be exacerbated by neglect when monitoring systems fail. The six-month sentence has sparked discussion about the adequacy of penalties for such severe neglect of disabled persons. As the legal case closes, the focus shifts entirely to the medical recovery of the young man.

The amputations represent a permanent life-altering consequence of the neglect he suffered. His journey toward adaptation and rehabilitation will require significant support structures, the specifics of which are still being determined by social services and his legal guardians. The case serves as a grim reminder of the responsibilities placed on caregivers of those with severe disabilities like spina bifida.