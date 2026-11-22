Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz and the team delivered a decisive 28-14 victory over Kentucky, marking a critical turnaround in performance and culture following their previous defeat.

Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers football team secured a pivotal 28-14 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri. The win served as an immediate and necessary response to the team's recent struggles, specifically the 48-21 defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs on November 14, 2026.

Coach Drinkwitz Implements Reckoning

Drinkwitz described the previous week as a period of reflection and a "comedy of errors" that effectively eliminated Missouri's already slim College Football Playoff aspirations. He stated that he was bringing a "reckoning" to the program to correct the team's negative trajectory. Although the coach accepted significant blame for the poor performance, the players acknowledged their shared responsibility in the loss.

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Team captain and starting safety Santana Banner became a symbol of the new intensity, with Drinkwitz noting that Banner walked around the facility with "a look in his eye." The coaching staff used the defeat against Georgia as a catalyst for change, aiming to eradicate the negative perception that followed the Tigers. The team's performance against Kentucky confirmed that the players were determined to alter how they were viewed by fans and analysts alike.

Secondary Bounces Back With Key Interceptions

Missouri's secondary, which was heavily criticized for giving up seven receptions of 20 or more yards against Georgia, delivered a dominant performance against Kentucky. The Wildcats were limited to just 14 points despite making seven trips to the red zone. This defensive resurgence was anchored by two critical interceptions, one from Santana Banner and another from cornerback Sione Laulea, which halted Kentucky's scoring opportunities.

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Laulea emphasized that the unit was building mental toughness and fortifying their skills throughout the offseason. He noted that playing against elite receivers prepared them for these high-pressure moments. Banner's interception proved to be the game-clinching play, sealing the victory after several other potential takeaways were negated by penalties. This defensive resilience highlighted the growth of the unit throughout the week.

Offensive Line and Kickers Improve

On the offensive side, the Tigers' line provided a clean pocket for quarterback Austin Simmons, allowing zero pressures according to Pro Football Focus. This protection allowed Simmons to deliver an exceptional performance, completing 17 of his 22 passes for 314 yards. He also recorded four touchdowns and achieved a passer rating of 248.1, marking the second time this season he has surpassed 300 yards and four touchdowns in a single game.

Special teams also underwent changes implemented by Drinkwitz. Oliver Robbins was moved in as the placekicker and successfully converted all four extra points. Blake Craig took over as the kickoff specialist, delivering four touchbacks. Punter Brunno Reus also contributed to the improved special teams unit. These adjustments helped stabilize the game and prevent any momentum shifts by the Kentucky Wildcats.

Players Embrace Cultural Shift

Santana Banner finished the game with a team-high 12 tackles, including two for a loss, along with two pass breakups. He described the recent win as a reality check that reinforced the team's culture of honesty and accountability. Banner mentioned that the team has a system where players can bluntly tell each other where they need to improve, ensuring everyone holds themselves to a high standard.

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Offensive tackle Cayden Green reflected on the emotional weight of the previous loss, stating that the team did not want to carry that negative taste for long. He acknowledged that sometimes life knocks you down, but the ability to stay the course is what defines success. The victory over Kentucky demonstrated that the Missouri Tigers had successfully shifted their mindset and were ready to fight for the remainder of the season.