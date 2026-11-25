The Missouri Supreme Court unanimously voted to disbar former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner due to ethics violations and misuse of public funds, ending her legal career.

The Missouri Supreme Court unanimously voted on Tuesday to permanently disbar former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. The seven-zero decision marks the end of Gardner's legal career following a thorough review of her professional conduct and ethical breaches during her tenure in office.

Details of the Disbarment Vote and Ruling

Judge Mary R. Russell delivered the court's opinion, stating that Gardner's misuse of public money, combined with her misrepresentations to the court, strictly warranted disbarment. The ruling addressed specific instances where Gardner had violated the ethical obligations expected of licensed attorneys in the state.

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The court found that Gardner had used more than $5,000 in public funds to reimburse herself for costs associated with an earlier ethics case. This financial misconduct served as a primary catalyst for the disbarment proceedings, highlighting a clear disregard for public trust and fiscal responsibility.

Ethics Violations and Legal Arguments

Gardner's legal team argued that she had acted within her rights by seeking a written legal opinion before requesting the reimbursement for the office expenses. Her lawyers contended that this step demonstrated due diligence and an attempt to operate within legal boundaries.

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However, Judge Russell rejected this defense, ruling that such advice did not relieve Gardner of her obligation to follow the profession's established ethics rules. The court emphasized that relying on legal counsel does not exempt an attorney from adhering to the core ethical standards of the law.

The current proceedings were partly rooted in a 2022 Missouri Supreme Court finding that Gardner had broken ethics rules during the prosecution of former Republican Governor Eric Greitens. The court noted that she failed to provide Greitens' lawyers with a video recording and interview notes, despite previously stating that she had turned them over.

Financial Mismanagement and Federal Agreements

As a result of the 2022 ethics violation, the court had ordered Gardner to pay $5,004.33 in fees and costs. Instead of paying this amount personally, Gardner paid the bill herself and then instructed her staff to reimburse her using public money set aside for general office expenses.

Gardner eventually admitted to misusing this public money in a federal diversion agreement announced in October 2024. This agreement deferred prosecution for 18 months and explicitly required her to repay the office for the misappropriated funds, acknowledging the severity of her actions.

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Broader Context and Official Responses

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway commented on the disbarment, stating that the consequences of corruption do not expire when an official leaves office. She emphasized that the office would ensure abuses of power are brought to light, particularly when an official abandons their oath and refuses to prosecute criminals.

Gardner originally resigned in May 2023 after then-Attorney General Andrew Bailey sued to remove her from her position. Bailey's lawsuit accused her office of failing to pursue cases and keep victims informed, charges which Gardner denied, claiming the effort was politically and racially motivated.

Further scrutiny was revealed by a 2025 state audit that found a significant decline in annual case filings. The audit showed that filings dropped from an average of 4,666 under Gardner's predecessor to just 2,529 under Gardner. Additionally, auditors found that she spent the equivalent of 34½ workdays completing nursing coursework during office hours.