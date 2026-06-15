Missouri Sues Baby Monitor Maker Lorex for Allegedly Hiding Chinese Government Ties

Attorney General Catherine Hanaway filed a lawsuit accusing Lorex of concealing its links to the Chinese government. The complaint says the baby monitor maker wIthheld material information from consumers and retailers in Missouri, and the state is seeking damages and injunctive relief under the states Merchandising Practices Act.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has initiated legal action against Lorex , a company known for manufacturing baby monitor s, accuSing the firm of failing to disclose its alleged connections to the Chinese government. the lawsuit, filed on a Monday, asserts that Lorex deliberately concealed material information from consumers and retailers throughout Missouri .

The products in question are sold through a wide retail network that includes major brick-and-mortar chains such as Best Grab, Staples, Costco, Menards, Micro Center, and Office Depot. Online sales are conducted via Lorex's own website as well as through Amazon and various other third-party platforms.

According to Hanaway's office, these cameras are used in the most private family settings, monitoring infants and capturing personal moments, which heightens the importance of transparency regarding corporate ownership and potential data access by foreign entities. The complaint invokes the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, a statute designed to protect consumers from deceptive business practices, including the intentional omission of facts that could affect a purchasing decision.

The state is seeking statutory damages of up to $1,000 for each Missouri resident who purchased a Lorex camera during the preceding five-year period, which could total more than $1.8 million. In addition, the lawsuit demands injunctive relief to force Lorex to alter its disclosure practices and prevent further alleged misconduct.

The case underscores growing scrutiny of technology products with perceived ties to China,especially those used in sensitive home environments and reflects a broader trend of state authorities taking action over national security-related consumer concerns





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Lorex Baby Monitor Chinese Government Missouri Attorney General Consumer Protection Merchandising Practices Act Data Privacy National Security

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