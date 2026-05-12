Missouri's Hannah Harper crowned 'American Idol' 2026

The top three singers from season 24 of American Idol were narrowed down to two when Keyla Richardson was eliminated. Missouri's Hannah Harper was crowned the winner, performing one final time with her fellow contestants and judges. She reflects on the opportunities and support provided by the show, emphasizing that it's about more than just winning.

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 3:03AMAfter an exciting season full of hope and heartache, season 24 of American Idol came down to two singers. The top three were narrowed down to only two when Keyla Richardson was eliminated from the show in Monday night's finale.

That meant the final two contestants were Jordan McCullough -- a 27-year-old worship director from Tennessee, and Hannah Harper -- a 26-year-old stay-at-home mom from Missouri. The judges -- Carrie Underwood, Lionel Ritchie, and Luke Bryan -- watched this season's singers up their games week after week and were proud to see the three in the finale. Missouri's Hannah Harper was crowned the new American Idol on Monday.

With tears streaming down her face and confetti in her hair, Harper performed one final time after she won, joined on stage by her fellow contestants and judges. Last week, before the finale, Harper reflected on the opportunities the show has provided, regardless of the outcome.

'We've all had the opportunity to build our audience while we're here, and no matter what, we all will have careers once we leave,' she said, emphasizing that it's not just about winning the competition. Copyright © 2026 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved





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American Idol Season 24 Hannah Harper Jordan Mccullough Worship Director Stay-At-Home Mom

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