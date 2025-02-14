Missouri Man Set to Plead Guilty in Shooting of Black Teen Who Mistook His Doorbell

Andrew Lester, who shot Ralph Yarl in 2023 after Yarl mistakenly rang his doorbell, is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree assault. The shooting sparked national outrage and highlighted concerns about racial bias and gun violence.

A Missouri man accused of shooting a Black teenager who mistakenly rang his doorbell is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge next week. Andrew Lester , who is white, was scheduled to stand trial on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of Ralph Yarl , then 16 years old. Yarl survived the attack and has since graduated from high school.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Lester would appear in court the next day, but they did not say why or provide additional detail. Two people familiar with the case who requested anonymity to speak in advance of Friday’s hearing told The Associated Press that Lester will plead guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree assault. Yarl testified at an earlier hearing that he rang the bell and then waited for someone to answer for what seemed “longer than normal.” As the inner door opened, Yarl said, he reached out to grab the storm door. He said Lester shot him in the head and uttered, “Don’t come here ever again.” Although the bullet didn’t penetrate Yarl’s brain, the impact knocked him to the ground. Yarl said Lester then shot him in the arm. The teen was taken to the hospital and released three days later. The shooting shocked the country and sparked national outrage over racial bias and gun violence. As Lester’s trial date approached, the court shut down access to online records in the case, so prospective jurors could not see or read any of the documents available to the public. A spokesperson in the prosecutor’s office said there have been no new filings in the case this month. Lester’s attorney, has said that his client is suffering from medical issues and has lost 50 pounds (23 kilograms) due to stress. He also said that Lester has been the target of death threats since the shooting. The case has been closely watched by civil rights groups and the public, who are hoping for a just outcome.





Andrew Lester Ralph Yarl Shooting Missouri Guilty Plea Racial Bias Gun Violence Doorbell Incident

