Missouri man arrested for strangling coworker after getting promotion

A Missouri man has been arrested after he allegedly strangled a woman who got the promotion he applied for while working at a McAlister’s Deli restaurant. Mallory, 32, entered the room and locked the door behind him around 10:30 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.

A Missouri man has been arrested after he allegedly strangled a woman who got the promotion he applied for while working at a McAlister’s Deli restaurant.

Mallory, 32, entered the room and locked the door behind him around 10:30 a.m., according to a criminal complaint. Mallory allegedly threatened the employee before he ‘grabbed her neck with both hands and began strangling her. ’ The assault took place, and the general manager heard a ‘commotion’ and unlocked the door. As the manager entered the room, Mallory allegedly let the victim go and she exited the office.

Mallory also reportedly told police that he went to McAlister’s that morning with the intention to kill his coworker, adding that he would have followed through with the plan if their manager had not interrupted the attack





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