Missouri Lawmaker Arrested Day After Reelection

Democratic Representative Anthony Ealy was arrested on misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault and disturbing the peace in Jefferson City just one day after winning his third term in the Missouri House of Representatives.

A Democratic lawmaker was arrested on an assault charge one day after winning reelection to the Missouri House of Representatives, according to local media reports and records reviewed by Newsweek.

On Tuesday, state Representative Anthony Ealy won his third term to the Missouri House. At 11:57 a.m. the following day, the Jefferson City Police Department arrested him on a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault and disturbance of the peace, according to records on the inmate portal for Cole County that Newsweek reviewed on Friday morning.

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According to The Kansas City Star, the assault charge has a maximum penalty of one year in jail, as well as a $2,000 charge, while the disturbing-the-peace charge carries a maximum six-month penalty in jail and a $1,000 fine. In a statement, Marc Powers, the chief of staff for the House Minority Leader's Office, told ABC17: "Leadership removed Rep. Ealy from all committees in the spring so he could better focus on personal issues.

"There are no plans to restore his committee assignments for the upcoming session. " Newsweek has approached Ealy and the Jefferson City Police Department for comment outside regular working hours for comment. This is a developing story. More to follow.

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A Democratic lawmaker was arrested on an assault charge one day after winning reelection to the Missouri House of Representatives, according to local media reports and records reviewed byOn Tuesday, state Representative Anthony Ealy won his third term to the Missouri House. At 11:57 a.m. the following day, the Jefferson City Police Department arrested him on a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault and disturbance of the peace, according to records on the inmate portal for Cole County that, the assault charge has a maximum penalty of one year in jail, as well as a $2,000 charge, while the disturbing-the-peace charge carries a maximum six-month penalty in jail and a $1,000 fine.

In a statement, Marc Powers, the chief of staff for the House Minority Leader's Office, told ABC17:"Leadership removed Rep. Ealy from all committees in the spring so he could better focus on personal issues.