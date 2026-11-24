Missouri City e-bike crash: Child riding electric bike struck by vehicle, pronounced dead at hospital
An investigation is now underway following a deadly crash involving a child on an electric bike and a vehicle in Missouri City.
A child on an electric bike was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Missouri City. FOX 26 Reporter Jillian Hartmann has the latest.
An investigation is now underway following a deadly crash involving a child on an electric bike and a vehicle in Missouri City. According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of Sienna Springs Boulevard and La Crema, around 4 p.m.MISSOURI CITY, TexasAn investigation is now underway following a deadly crash involving a child on an electric bike and a vehicle in Missouri City.
According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of Sienna Springs Boulevard and La Crema, around 4 p.m. Officials said when authorities arrived on the scene they learned that a child riding an e-bike had been struck by a vehicle. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle did remain on the scene and is cooperating with authorities. The identity of the victim has not been released by authorities.
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