An investigation is now underway following a deadly crash involving a child on an electric bike and a vehicle in Missouri City.

A child on an electric bike was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Missouri City. FOX 26 Reporter Jillian Hartmann has the latest.

An investigation is now underway following a deadly crash involving a child on an electric bike and a vehicle in Missouri City. According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of Sienna Springs Boulevard and La Crema, around 4 p.m.MISSOURI CITY, TexasAn investigation is now underway following a deadly crash involving a child on an electric bike and a vehicle in Missouri City.

Advertisement

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of Sienna Springs Boulevard and La Crema, around 4 p.m. Officials said when authorities arrived on the scene they learned that a child riding an e-bike had been struck by a vehicle. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle did remain on the scene and is cooperating with authorities. The identity of the victim has not been released by authorities.