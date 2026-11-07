Mississippi Voters Stranded by Experian Data Errors Ahead of 2026 Midterms

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson ignored civil rights demands to reinstate voters before the 2026 midterm election, leaving over 230,000 registrants inactive due to unverified Experian data.

More than 230,000 Mississippi voters found their eligibility suspended on Election Day in November 2026, a crisis triggered by the state's reliance on commercial data from Experian. Secretary of State Michael Watson refused to reinstate these registrants despite urgent warnings from civil rights groups just days before the midterm polls closed.

Civil Rights Groups Ignored Urgent Warnings

A coalition of national and state civil rights organizations sent a formal letter to Watson and Laura Henderson-Courtney, the senior attorney in his elections division, four days before the November 6, 2026, vote. The group, which included the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the ACLU of Mississippi, and the Southern Poverty Law Center, explicitly demanded that the state restore voting rights to anyone deactivated by the new data system.

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The coalition argued that eligible citizens had fulfilled all legal requirements and should not be barred from the ballot box because of administrative errors. Despite the clear urgency and the potential for widespread disenfranchisement, Watson did not respond to the demands, leaving thousands of voters unable to cast standard ballots on Election Day.

The Mechanism of Voter Disenfranchisement

The root of this electoral disruption lies in a $50,000 contract Watson signed with Experian in 2024 to supply unverified address lists to all 82 Mississippi counties. This marked the first time the state moved away from traditional government data sources, primarily records from the U.S. Postal Service, for voter roll maintenance. The Secretary of State's office initially announced the deal would strengthen the integrity of elections by helping officials identify residents who may have moved.

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Local election commissioners used the Experian data to flag and inactivate voters they believed had relocated. However, an investigation by Mississippi Today in March revealed that errors in the commercial data went unverified at every stage of the process. This lack of verification meant that properly registered voters were incorrectly marked as inactive, creating a massive backlog of eligible citizens who were suddenly barred from voting.

Impact on the U.S. Senate Race

This administrative failure injected significant uncertainty into Mississippi's razor-thin U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democratic challenger Scott Colom. Elections experts noted that the surge in wrongful inactivations could skew the final results, as the Democratic candidate held a narrow lead that threatened a historic upset. The disruption forced local officials to prepare for extended counting periods for thousands of affidavit ballots submitted by ineligible-looking voters.

The situation highlights the fragility of the state's electoral infrastructure when relying on private credit bureau data. While the Secretary of State claimed the data would improve accuracy, the reality on the ground was a chaotic scene at polling places where voters arrived to find their names removed from the active registry without prior warning or individual verification.

Long-Term Consequences for Mississippi Elections

The fallout from the 2026 midterms extends beyond the immediate ballot count, raising serious questions about the legitimacy of future electoral processes in the state. Civil rights advocates continue to argue that the harm is falling squarely on eligible voters who did nothing wrong to trigger their inactivation. The refusal to use the affidavit ballot process effectively has left many citizens without recourse, undermining confidence in the democratic process.

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As Mississippi prepares for future elections, the controversy surrounding the Experian deal serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of outsourcing essential democratic functions to commercial entities. The state's top elections official, who is currently running for lieutenant governor, faces ongoing scrutiny for his decision to prioritize data integrity over voter access, a choice that has left hundreds of thousands of constituents disenfranchised and angry.