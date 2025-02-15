Mississippi Veteran Surprised with Military Appreciation Award

A Mississippi veteran, Anthony Scott Mcleod, was pleasantly surprised by a Military Appreciation Award presented by Congressman Mike Ezell's office. Mcleod, who served as an Army Medic in the Iraq War, was honored for his bravery and dedication to his country.

Around lunchtime Friday, friends, family, and public officials gathered in Hurley, Mississippi to surprise Anthony Scott Mcleod in a heartfelt celebration. Congressman Mike Ezell's office presented Mcleod with a Military Appreciation Award, honoring his service and sacrifice as a veteran. Mcleod, a former Army Medic , served during the Iraq War where he was injured while tending to the wounded.

Despite his injury, he continued to fight and provide medical aid until he was no longer able to serve. Initially, Mcleod believed the lunchtime gathering was a Valentine's Day celebration honoring the women in his family. He was deeply moved and grateful for the surprise, stating that he would never have organized such an event for himself. His wife, Valarie, expressed her joy at seeing everyone come together to recognize her husband's dedication and sacrifice. She acknowledged the years he spent away from home serving his country and emphasized the importance of showing him appreciation for his commitment.Mcleod himself shared his unwavering patriotism, stating that he would readily return to service if given the opportunity. He described the feeling of fighting for the greatest country in the world as a fulfilling calling. Valarie further highlighted her husband's exceptional selflessness, not only in his military service but also in his everyday life. She believes he deserves constant recognition for his kind and generous nature. The celebration concluded with family and friends enjoying a meal and cake, filled with smiles and warmth as they honored Mcleod's remarkable service and character





