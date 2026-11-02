Mississippi Today Reveals Snapchat Messages in Nolan Wells Case

Newly reviewed Snapchat messages shed light on the final days of 18-year-old Nolan Wells, raising questions about his death on Horn Island after a grand jury declined to indict anyone.

Over two hundred pages of Snapchat messages extracted from the cellphone of Nolan Xavier Wells have intensified public scrutiny regarding the circumstances surrounding the 18-year-old's death on Horn Island. The forensic phone extraction, conducted by Garrett Discovery, covers messages sent within nearly 30 group chats between July 4 and July 26. The data provides a critical digital trail leading up to the discovery of Wells' body on July 6.

Digital Evidence from the Island

The recovered Snapchat messages offer a glimpse into how Wells' friends attempted to reconstruct his location and identify the individuals he was with on the island. Several messages mention the presence of individuals described as "sketchy" characters on the island during that day. After Wells died, the tone in the group chats shifted from support to anger over social media speculation and criticism directed at lawyers representing Wells' parents. This national attention caused some group chat members to express concerns about their own safety.

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Grand Jury Decision and Autopsy Dispute

The release of these messages and GPS data from Wells' phone arrived days after a Jackson County grand jury declined to indict anyone for the Ocean Springs native's death. Investigators concluded that the condition of his body was consistent with drowning, despite the lack of water found in his lungs, stomach, and throat. National civil rights attorney Ben Crump and his team have presented an independent autopsy highlighting injuries that the state noted but did not fully explain. Crump has also called for federal investigators to step in to review the case further.

Critical Messages Before Disappearance

In the report, Garrett redacted phone numbers and Snapchat usernames that identify senders, but forensic investigators identified at least 200 distinct users. Mississippi Today reviewed the messages and organized them chronologically across all groups. Friends sent direct messages to Wells checking in on him and asking if he needed help, continuing through the early morning of July 5. Wells was unable to read these messages because his phone was left on the boat that headed from the barrier island back to the Coast on the afternoon of July 4.

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Timeline of Panic and Search Efforts

Wells told his friends he would get a ride back to the mainland on a different boat. He was reported missing the night of July 4, prompting law enforcement, his family, volunteers, and others to begin a search by water, land, and air. Direct messages sent through Snapchat show how concern quickly escalated into anger toward those who took Wells to the island but did not return with him. One person wrote in the "thevapersofgtv" group text that if you bring someone on a boat, you must ensure they get back.

Community Response and Ongoing Inquiries

Messages continued throughout the early morning of July 5, showing a mix of worry and best wishes. People asked Wells to text or call them back and offered prayers for his safety. They urged him to tell them his location so they could come get him, with others telling him they loved him. The messages picked up later in the morning as people learned Wells had been reported missing, becoming more insistent about needing to hear from him. One person wrote just before 10 a.m., expressing fear that he might be lost. One of the earliest group messages appeared in the "Supa Senior Guyz" chat at 6:15 a.m., marking the start of the community's frantic attempts to locate him.