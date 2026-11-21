Free event: Join our politics team to unpack Scott Colom’s historic win over Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, one of the most closely watched races in the country.

Join our reporters live Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. Central to unpack one of the biggest upsets of the 2026 midterms.defeated Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in one of the most closely watched races in the country.

The tight election drew extra scrutiny because the vote counting process took more than a week. Colom became the first Black person ever elected to the U.S. Senate from Mississippi by popular vote. Deep South politicos will study his win for years. So how did it happen?

Also read Arkansas vs. Mississippi Valley State: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, Prediction, Everything Fans Need To Know

Why did DeSoto County flip from red to blue, and how did Colom appeal to voters waiting in line at a Trump rally? Why did it take so long to call the race? And what does amean for the 2027 governor’s race, the rest of the South and the road to the 2028 presidential election? Mississippi Today’s politics team covered this race from the first campaign stop to the last affidavit ballot.

Now they’re taking your questions. Space is limited, so register soon. We’ll email you a link to join after you sign up, so keep an eye on your inbox, including your spam folder.

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Slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers’ works and faith pave way for Scott Colom in Mississippi Senate electionScott Colom’s win in the midterm election ends years of job security for a senator from MississippiManage Consent We use our own and third-party cookies and similar technologies to enhance and personalize your experience, analyze use of our website, and conduct marketing. For more information about these technologies, please see ourThe technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.

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