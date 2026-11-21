Mississippi State women's soccer is not ready for its season to end. The Bulldogs made that clear Friday night in Starkville, taking down Samford 2-0 in the ope

Mississippi State women's soccer is not ready for its season to end. The Bulldogs made that clear Friday night in Starkville, taking down Samford 2-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament to secure another opportunity to compete for a national championship.

It is another major accomplishment for a team that entered the season with expectations of finishing 14th in the SEC preseason rankings but has continued to prove it belongs among the nation's best. The Bulldogs didn't waste much time getting things started, either. Chiara Tappe scored twice in the opening 10 minutes, giving Mississippi State all the offense it needed to take care of business at home.

Also read Who Could Start for Mississippi State With AJ Swann Out?

Mississippi State Centerfielder Zoe Main , Mississippi State Forward Kyra Taylor and Mississippi State Midfielder Ally Perry during the match between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Alabama Soccer Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. | Mississippi State AthleticsThere wasn't much time for Samford to settle into the match before Tappe made her presence felt.

Just 79 seconds into the game, Tappe found the back of the net on a free kick after Kati Anne Shepherd drew a foul approximately 25 yards from goal. It was the fastest goal Mississippi State has scored all season. She added her second goal within the first 10 minutes, putting the Bulldogs ahead 2-0 and immediately placing pressure on Samford to find a response.

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Although Mississippi State controlled the early portion of the match, Samford made things interesting as the first half continued. The Bulldogs had to withstand increased pressure from the visitors, who finished with 11 shots.

However, Mississippi State responded with some tactical changes of its own and looked much more comfortable defensively in the second half. The Bulldogs finished with eight corner kicks compared to just one for Samford, while goalkeeper Jenny Harrison recorded three saves to preserve the shutout. Friday's victory was about more than simply advancing in the NCAA Tournament. The win marked the 250th victory in Mississippi State women's soccer history and secured the program's fifth consecutive 10-win season.

That consistency is worth recognizing. Before this current stretch, the Bulldogs had recorded only three 10-win seasons during their first 27 years as a program. Harrison has been another important part of that success. She has started all 18 matches this season and ranks among the SEC's top five in shutouts and save percentage during conference play.

Her nine shutouts this season are tied for third in program history, giving the Bulldogs a reliable presence in goal as the competition gets tougher. Mississippi State soccer players celebrate a 1-0 win against Oklahoma in the first round of the SEC Soccer Championship tournament on Sunday. | Mississippi State AthleticsMississippi State will travel to South Bend, Indiana, to face No. 6 Notre Dame on Friday, Nov. 27, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

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It will be a significant challenge for the Bulldogs, but this team has already shown that it doesn't back down when the stakes get higher. The Bulldogs also have something to prove after their SEC Tournament run ended in a penalty shootout against Texas. Tappe has provided the early offense, Harrison has been a difference-maker in goal, and O'Brien's team continues to find ways to respond when opponents make adjustments.

The Bulldogs have reached the Round of 32 for the fourth time in program history. But if Friday night's performance showed anything, it's that they aren't satisfied with simply making it this far. Starkville has another reason to be proud. Now Mississippi State will try to take that momentum to Notre Dame and keep its season alive.

Logan Horito is a writer for On SI, covering the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a focus on performance, competition, and athlete development. A former collegiate swimmer, he brings firsthand experience from high-level athletics into his reporting, pairing on-field insight with thoughtful analysis. Logan has written for multiple sports platforms, including Hardwood Heroics and Pro Football Sports Network . His work is driven by a passion for the human element of sports and the stories that define competition.