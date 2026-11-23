Mississippi State used superior rebounding and defensive pressure to defeat Southern Miss 90-73 at Reed Green Coliseum on November 22, 2026.

Mississippi State defeated Southern Miss with a final score of 90-73 during a women's basketball matchup at Reed Green Coliseum on November 22, 2026. The Bulldogs secured the victory in front of 2,063 fans in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, by utilizing aggressive defensive schemes and overwhelming dominance on the boards. Southern Miss head coach John Bilderback praised the effort and atmosphere despite the outcome, emphasizing the long-term developmental value of facing SEC-level competition early in the season.

Game Mechanics And Second Half Surge

The Lady Eagles established a competitive physical tone in the opening quarter by forcing Mississippi State into two shot-clock violations, trailing only 23-19. However, three early offensive charge calls disrupted Southern Miss's dribble-drive attack and caused hesitation to attack the rim. Mississippi State increased defensive pressure in the second period, outscoring the Lady Eagles 21-11 to take a 44-30 halftime lead. The Bulldogs converted 10 first-half turnovers into 14 points and held a 27-19 edge on the glass during that span. Mississippi State employed multiple defensive looks including a run-and-jump, a 1-2-1-1 press, and a half-court trap. While Southern Miss broke the initial pressure to generate open perimeter looks, missed 3-pointers allowed the Bulldogs to remain aggressive. Coach Bilderback noted that if a couple of those shots had fallen early, the opposing team probably would not have gambled as much in the open court.

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Stakeholder Positions And Coaching Analysis

Bilderback expressed that he was obviously disappointed but thanked all the fans who came out for creating an incredible atmosphere. He stated that he hates they could not get that one win for the Southern Miss fans and everybody that came out to support the team during this specific contest. After halftime, Southern Miss shot 6-of-12 from the floor in the third quarter to score 19 points. Mississippi State answered with 27 points to push its lead to 71-49 entering the final period. Coach Bilderback mentioned that while they felt okay at halftime, they needed to find a few stops back-to-back and get a couple of easy buckets to get right back in the game. Instead, Mississippi State kept taking advantage of every mistake. Southern Miss finished with 16 turnovers, but the Bulldogs turned them into 22 points.

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Player Performances And Statistical Breakdown

Hayleigh Breland led the Lady Eagles with 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the loss. Whitney Hart provided an immediate spark off the bench with 12 first-half points in nine minutes, finishing with 13 points and five rebounds. Freshman Jada Gay added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, and Ramiah Augurson contributed eight points and five rebounds. Mississippi State's Madison Francis recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Favour Nwaedozi posted 16 points and 14 rebounds. Macie Phifer scored 14 points off the bench for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State dominated the interior by outscoring the Lady Eagles 62-38 in the paint and 23-3 in transition. The Bulldogs finished with a 47-32 rebounding advantage, including 21 offensive rebounds.

Season Impact And Upcoming Schedule

Bilderback praised the poise of his young post players, noting that they saw a lot of growth in post play. He highlighted that Jada Gay as a freshman and Whitney Hart were good, and he felt really good about the guards. He emphasized that the bigs are young and how quickly they grow will have a significant impact on the season. Through seven games, Southern Miss has already tested itself against two SEC opponents, which Bilderback believes will pay off once Sun Belt play begins. He mentioned that they wanted to create excitement in the community for the fans and that you cannot have a great moment without great opportunities. Southern Miss returns to action on November 27 against Drexel at the Iona Turkey Tip-Off.