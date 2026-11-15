Mississippi Secretary of State Watson Faces Backlash Over Voter Roll Errors

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson defends his decision to use Experian credit data for voter rolls after error-filled lists forced many residents to cast affidavit ballots in the recent Senate race.

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson is confronting intense scrutiny from voting rights advocates and elected officials following a flawed application of commercial credit data to the state's voter registration lists. This administrative decision resulted in a significant number of eligible Mississippi ans being required to cast affidavit ballots on Election Day or being effectively disenfranchised from voting entirely. The controversy emerged as the national press, election attorneys, and advocacy groups descended upon the state to monitor the tight U.S. Senate race between Democrat Scott Colom and incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Use of Commercial Credit Data

Watson's office utilized nearly two million checks of Experian's commercial data against registered voter addresses for the first time this election cycle, applying the information to maintain rolls in every county. The Secretary of State's Office spent $50,000 on this verification process and signed a contract acknowledging that Experian could not guarantee the accuracy or reliability of the data provided. Despite this explicit disclaimer, the office proceeded to use the information to flag and potentially inactivate voter records across the state, a move that voting rights groups argue violated the principles of election integrity.

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Republican Criticism Emerges

Four Republican legislators expressed disappointment in Watson's handling of the situation, describing the decision as a dereliction of conservative leadership. One GOP lawmaker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to address a powerful statewide official in their own party, stated that while he was not personally angry with Watson, he viewed the continued use of the credit data as a poor strategic choice. This lawmaker noted that local clerks and commissioners had warned the Secretary's office for months that the data contained inaccuracies, warnings that were apparently ignored by state leadership.

Voting Rights Advocates Respond

Voting rights advocates argue that the use of unverified consumer credit information has caused tangible harm to eligible voters who were mistakenly removed from the rolls. Laura Antonow, a Lafayette County election commissioner, had previously informed Watson's office that the credit data included incorrect information after Lafayette County became the first to implement the system. Despite these warnings, Watson defended his agency's actions, claiming that pilot programs had been rolled out over the last two years and that local leaders had not raised complaints during that initial period.

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Political Blame and Future Implications

Watson speculated that the public outcry was driven by the competitive nature of the U.S. Senate race and insisted that his agency was committed to maintaining clean voter rolls. He later described the anonymous Republican legislators who criticized him as weak-kneed, asserting that true conservative leadership requires unwavering support for election integrity. The legal landscape surrounding Experian remains complex, with the company facing years of challenges, including a settled 2014 lawsuit by the state of Mississippi regarding errors in credit reports and incorrect addresses.

Impact on Election Integrity

The revelation that an error-filled consumer credit database was used to manage Mississippi voter rolls has exposed significant deficiencies in the state's election laws. Watson's communications director declined to answer questions regarding the continued reliability of the credit company's address data during a press interview. As the state processes the fallout from this administrative decision, the focus remains on the consequences for the citizens who were impacted by the data inaccuracies during a closely watched federal election.