The shift apparently was caused by the integration of data from Experian, one of the major credit reporting agencies, into the voter roll maintenance process.

Deputy clerk Devin Black, right, assists Cheryl McGee and Johnny McGee Sr., who came to verify their identification after voting by affidavit on election day, Nov. 9 at the Hinds County Courthouse in Jackson, Miss.

Mississippi’s inactive voter rolls grew by nearly 60,000 before the midterms after credit-reporting data was added to address checks, prompting Democrats to seek an investigation. State rules can move voters to inactive status before they receive notice, requiring provisional ballots; lawmakers want greater oversight and a chance for flagged voters to confirm their eligibility.

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Democratic lawmakers in Mississippi are calling for an investigation after a spike in the number of people listed as inactive on voter rolls before this year’s midterm elections — an increase of nearly 60,000 since the presidential election two years ago. The shift apparently was caused by the integration of data from Experian, one of the major credit reporting agencies, into the voter roll maintenance process.

It came before a historic election for Democrats, who unseated one of the Deep South state’s Republican senators. The lawmakers want an investigation and legislative changes to ensure that eligible voters are not mistakenly moved to inactive status, especially as the party tries to maintain its political momentum going into next year’s race for governor. Democrats are focusing on voting issues as they hope to build on Democrat Scott Colom’s win in the race for U.S. Senate.

“Mississippians did their part. They showed up to vote,” said Democratic state Rep. Kabir Karriem, who chairs the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus.

“Now election officials owe them an answer to the most basic question in our democracy: Did my vote count? ” During a news conference Thursday, the caucus requested that legislative oversight committees investigate how credit reporting data was used on the voter rolls and called for a public hearing.

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Karriem said his caucus wants to know how many voters were marked inactive, what guidance county officials were given on how to use the Experian data and why some provisional ballots cast by those who were marked as inactive were counted while others were not. Caucus leaders also called for changes to the state’s voting laws.

They are pressing for early voting, for people to have the ability to register to vote online and for a process that allows voters to fix any problems with absentee ballots. They also are seeking to repeal or amend laws that allow the use of third-party data in determining a voter’s eligibility. The caucus members said the investigation and legislative changes should be completed quickly, before next year’s elections for statewide offices, the Legislature and state Supreme Court.

“We need urgency, we need accountability, and above all we need to restore public trust in our elections,” said Democratic state Rep. Zakiya Summers. Mississippi for years had primarily relied on U.S. Postal Service change of address data to maintain its voter rolls. In 2025, Republican Secretary of State Michael Watson announced a partnership with Experian that was intended to “strengthen the integrity” of the state’s elections.

Under the agreement, county elections officials were given access to credit and Social Security data. They were to use that in addition to Postal Service data to verify voters’ addresses. Mississippi law requires election officials to move voters whose addresses are questioned to inactive status at the same time they mail them a confirmation card, which voters can use to reestablish their active status.

Many other states do it differently, generally allowing voters time to respond to the notice before their status is changed to inactive. Mississippi’s process meant voters may not have known they had been switched to inactive until they showed up to vote, forcing them to cast a provisional ballot. Kameisha Smith, a community advocate who helped register hundreds of people to vote in the midterms, was among those caught up in the voter roll confusion.

She said she had to cast a provisional ballot — called an affidavit ballot in Mississippi — after she was moved to inactive status. An elections commissioner at her Holmes County polling place told Smith her name had been found to be associated with an address in San Antonio, even though she had never lived in Texas. Smith said she called Experian, which acknowledged the address was inaccurate and removed it from her report after the election.

She later learned that her provisional ballot had been rejected. Before this year’s election, more than 230,000 people were marked as inactive on Mississippi’s voter rolls, according to the secretary of state, after the Experian data was included in the verification process. That compares with 185,000 listed as inactive during the 2022 midterm elections and 171,000 during the presidential election two years ago, according to Associated Press data.

Elizabeth Jonson, a spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office, said the 230,000 figure was “accumulated over more than five years of maintenance by local officials” and that the state does not classify voters as inactive solely based on the Experian data. The rise in the number of inactive voters this year was caused by integrating Experian data into the overall verification process, Watson said.

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In a social media video, Watson said the state has started using data from a new vendor, Interactive Data, which draws on information from all three major credit bureaus, to maintain its voter rolls. Experian has not provided services to Mississippi since early 2025, said Scott Anderson, a spokesperson for the company. He said any decisions regarding voter registration are made by election officials.

In another social media video, Watson said any “mistakes” made in the voter roll maintenance process could be corrected by casting a provisional ballot. Those ballots are reviewed by county election commissioners, who approve or reject them. Jonson said 21,484 provisional ballots were cast in this year’s midterms, which she said was “nearly identical” to the 21,321 such ballots cast in 2024, a presidential election year in which turnout was higher. Not all were accepted at the same rate, however.

The secretary of state’s office said 75% of provisional ballots had been approved statewide for the November election. But AP data shows that dropped to just 34% in Hinds County, which is majority-Black and home to the state capital of Jackson. In the 2024 election, 60% of provisional ballots there were accepted. State Rep.

Cheikh Taylor, chair of Mississippi’s Democratic Party, said he intends to introduce legislation in the new year that would increase transparency in how the credit data is used to verify voter eligibility. It also would give voters whose records are flagged an opportunity to confirm their identities before they are deactivated.

“This is not a partisan issue,” Taylor said. “The right to vote and the freedom to vote belongs to us all. ” Republican state Sen. Jeremy England suggested that legislation to increase transparency in the use of credit data on voter lists could draw GOP support.

“I don’t think there was anything nefarious involved with it, but look, Mississippi also does have a dark past when it comes to elections,” England said. “It’s something we definitely need to look at more and make sure that we’re doing it in a better way, so that if someone’s registered to vote, you know, they’re not marked as inactive for a reason they shouldn’t be.

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