Mississippi River Pleasure Boat Sinks After Tanker Collision in New Orleans

The American Heritage pleasure boat carrying 129 people is sinking in the Mississippi River after colliding with the Atlantic Asphalt tanker in New Orleans.

A significant maritime incident occurred on Friday afternoon along the Mississippi River in Louisiana, involving the pleasure boat American Heritage. The vessel began sinking into the river waters after sustaining a direct impact from the tanker ship Atlantic Asphalt. At the time of the collision, the American Heritage was docked and prepared for passenger disembarkation.

Immediate Crisis and Rescue Operations

Initial reports indicate that the American Heritage was carrying approximately 129 people, a figure that includes both passengers and crew members. Disturbing photographs emerging from the scene show individuals clinging to the railings of the sinking ship as it listed in the water. Authorities have confirmed that multiple people have already been rescued from the immediate danger zone.

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Visual evidence suggests the severity of the impact, with images showing the riverboat nearly submerged. WDSU reported that at least 12 people were in the water following the crash. While officials have stated that it is currently unclear if any individuals sustained serious injuries, the situation remains critical as rescue efforts continue along the riverbank.

Docking Procedures and Collision Details

A spokesperson for the Port of New Orleans provided context regarding the vessel's status at the moment of impact. The spokesperson told Fox8 that the river cruiser had been docked for two hours prior to the collision. This period was designated for the start of passenger disembarkation procedures before the Atlantic Asphalt struck the stationary pleasure boat.

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The Port of New Orleans spokesperson emphasized that their immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members, and first responders involved in the emergency. They noted that this remains an active and evolving incident. Consequently, the precise number of injuries and the specific cause of the allision have not yet been confirmed by investigators.

Corporate and Government Response

American Cruise Lines issued a formal statement confirming that the American Heritage was involved in a collision while docked in New Orleans. The company stated they are in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities to manage the fallout. They confirmed that guests and crew were successfully evacuated and expressed deep concern for everyone involved in the event.

Political attention has also been drawn to the incident. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has confirmed that he is aware of the collision and is currently heading to the scene. His presence underscores the severity of the situation and the need for state-level oversight during the ongoing rescue and investigation phases.

Future Updates and Safety Protocols

Additional updates regarding the American Heritage incident will be provided as information is confirmed by officials. The American Cruise Lines spokesperson noted that further information would be shared as it becomes available. Stakeholders are advised that the number of injuries and the technical cause of the allision remain unverified pending official reports.

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For now, the focus remains on ensuring the well-being of the 129 individuals on board and monitoring the structural integrity of the sinking vessel. As the situation develops, all parties involved are cooperating to resolve the crisis and determine the exact circumstances that led to the collision between the Atlantic Asphalt and the American Heritage.