Mississippi Residents Spend Highest Percentage of Income on Groceries

A new WalletHub analysis reveals that despite having relatively low grocery prices, residents of Mississippi spend the highest percentage of their income on food compared to any other state. This is due to the state's low median household income, which means even modest grocery costs represent a significant portion of their earnings. The study also found that states in the Northeast generally spend the least percentage of their income on groceries.

Grocery prices have increased over the past several years since the pandemic, but wages have not risen at the same pace – meaning necessities at the local supermarket have taken up a larger percentage of Americans’ incomes. An analysis by WalletHub aimed to break this data down by state. A few states in the South were singled out as spending the greatest percentage of their income on groceries, while many states in the Northeast were identified as spending the least.

Grocery prices have risen more than 25% since 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, an issue experts blame on a number of factors like inflation, pandemic supply chain issues and climate change. But earnings have not risen at the same rate.WalletHub analyzed the prices of 26 common grocery items in each of the 50 states. It then added those costs together and compared them to median household income to determine where people are spending the greatest percentage of their income on groceries.It found that residents in Mississippi, West Virginia, and Arkansas spend the highest percentage of their income on groceries. In Mississippi, people have an average cost of 2.6% of the median household income – which was identified as the highest percentage in the country. Meanwhile, New Jersey residents only spend around 1.5% of their income on groceries, the lowest percentage.WalletHub noted how grocery prices in Mississippi are actually 'relatively low' – the ninth-cheapest in the nation. In 15 of the product categories measured in its study, including chunk tuna, margarine, peas, dishwashing detergent, and peaches, Mississippi was among the 10 least expensive states. But WalletHub noted how Mississippi has the lowest median annual household income in America, at just $52,985. 'So even with relatively low grocery prices overall, Mississippians are spending a higher percentage of their income on groceries than people in any other state,' the report said. 'While grocery prices have gone up tremendously in recent years, the states in which people spend the greatest percentage of their income on groceries actually aren’t those with the highest prices,' WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement. 'Instead, the median incomes in these states are quite low, so even with reasonable grocery prices, residents end up shelling out a higher percentage of their earnings than people in states with more expensive products.'The latest Consumer Price Index was released this week, showing prices on groceries, gas, used cars and other common items have continued to rise for Americans over the last month. Inflation often jumps in January as many companies raise their prices at the beginning of the year, though the government's seasonal adjustment process is supposed to filter out those effects.Experts who spoke to WalletHub for its report shared several tips for those looking to cut down on their monthly grocery bills





FOX26Houston / 🏆 448. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Grocery Prices Inflation Income Mississippi Wallethub

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mississippi vs Mississippi State Prediction, Picks, and Odds for Tonight’s College Basketball GameBet on Ole Miss big man Malik Dia to deliver on the Over for his points prop as the No. 21 ranked team faces No. 15 Mississippi State.

Read more »

Mississippi Stories: Landon Bryant - Mississippi TodayMississippi Today is the state’s flagship nonprofit newsroom serving Mississippi and meeting the information needs of communities across the state.

Read more »

Mississippi Nonprofit Needs Community Support to Provide Wheelchair Ramps for Disabled ResidentsA local nonprofit in Mississippi is facing a financial crisis that threatens their ability to install much-needed wheelchair ramps for disabled residents. The organization has a backlog of over 20 ramps, with six alone needed in Jackson County. Despite having installed over 40 ramps in South Mississippi, the rising demand for accessibility services is straining their resources. The nonprofit is appealing to the community for support, urging businesses to sponsor ramps and individuals to donate to help make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Read more »

Mississippi Seeks Bounty Hunters to Deport Undocumented ImmigrantsMississippi Representative Introduces Legislation Offering $1,000 Rewards for Each Deportation Assisted. The Bill Proposes a 'Mississippi Illegal Alien Certified Bounty Hunter Program' to Track and Deport Undocumented Immigrants. It also includes provisions to permanently bar undocumented immigrants from voting, driving, applying for public benefits, or becoming legal residents of Mississippi.

Read more »

Map: US states where people spend the most and least on groceriesResidents in several southern states were found to spend the highest percentage of their income on groceries, according to a new analysis by WalletHub.

Read more »

Mississippi Governor Delivers State of the State Address, Highlighting Record Economic GrowthMississippi Governor delivers his State of the State address, emphasizing the state's unprecedented economic success, driven by record-breaking private sector investment, job creation, and a thriving economy. He highlights the state's commitment to families and its vision for a brighter future.

Read more »