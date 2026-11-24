Mississippi legislative leaders confirm redistricting maps are nearly complete. Governor Tate Reeves must call a special session before Jan 4 to avoid confusion for candidates filing paperwork.

Republican Rep. Noah Sanford of Collins and Republican Sen. Dean Kirby of Pearl stated they are fully prepared to convene for a special session whenever Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves decides to call one. These two lawmakers, who are leading the state's redistricting efforts, indicated that they are in the final stages of redrawing the state's legislative districts. They have been holding individual meetings with other legislators to present these draft maps and gather feedback on the proposed boundaries.

Redistricting Timeline and Special Session Urgency

The primary driver for convening a special session is the strict deadline for candidate filings, which begins on January 4. Senator Kirby explained that the legislative body is currently on hold, awaiting the governor's official call for a special session to finalize the new district lines. Without a special session, lawmakers would have to address legislative redistricting during the regular session, which officially begins on January 5.

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Legislators argue that waiting until the regular session creates a significant risk of confusion for candidates. If the Legislature delays drawing the legislative districts until January 5, candidates filing their paperwork on January 4 might register for districts that are subsequently altered. This timing conflict could complicate the election process and create administrative hurdles for those seeking office in the upcoming cycle.

Congressional Maps and Judicial History

Sanford and Kirby do not believe there is an urgent need for a special session to redraw congressional districts. They argue that lawmakers can effectively handle congressional redistricting during the regular session starting on January 5 without the same immediate risks associated with legislative maps. Governor Reeves' office has not responded to requests for comment, but Reeves previously told WLBT that he still has every intention of calling a special session for redistricting purposes.

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The current push for redistricting follows a complex legal history. A federal three-judge panel ordered the Legislature to redraw legislative districts in 2024, and lawmakers complied with that order in 2025. However, the U.S. Supreme Court later overturned that specific order. Following this reversal, the Legislature formed a joint redistricting committee that held public hearings across the state during the summer and fall to collect input from citizens.

Committee Priorities and Political Context

The redistricting process was significantly influenced by the U.S. Supreme Court's Callais decision, which removed federal protections for majority-minority districts. This ruling cleared the way for state legislatures to redraw political boundaries for partisan advantage. Republican leaders maintain that this decision ended the practice of considering race when drawing political maps, aligning with their goal of creating race-neutral districts.

Rep. Noah Sanford stated that his proposed redrawn House map will not look radically different from the current configuration. His main priorities involve reuniting small counties that were previously split and reducing the number of voting precincts divided across multiple districts. This approach aims to simplify ballot management and maintain community integrity within legislative boundaries.

Sen. Dean Kirby outlined different priorities for the Senate map, focusing on ensuring districts are geographically compact and roughly equal in population. The committee is analyzing voting patterns from the last three statewide general elections to inform their decisions rather than relying on racial demographics. Kirby noted that while some Mississippians requested race-neutral redistricting, the majority of public hearing attendees did not want the districts to be redrawn at all.

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Election Implications and Voter Turnout

Some Democratic politicians have suggested that the redistricting hearings contributed to a surge in Black voter turnout during the recent U.S. Senate election. In that contest, Democrat Scott Colom defeated Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, marking a significant political shift in the state. This speculation highlights the ongoing tension between legislative map-drawing and electoral outcomes in Mississippi.

The joint committee's work reflects these competing interests as the state prepares for the next election cycle. With the legislative leaders ready to act, the ball remains in the governor's court to call the special session. The outcome of this process will determine the political landscape of Mississippi for the foreseeable future, influencing how representation is allocated across the state's diverse regions.