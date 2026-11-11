Mississippi Receives $205M for Second Year of Rural Health Program

Mississippi will receive nearly $205 million in year two of the federal Rural Health Transformation Program to help offset projected rural Medicaid cuts.

Mississippi will receive nearly $205 million for the second year of the Rural Health Transformation Program, a national initiative aimed at improving healthcare in rural communities. Federal officials announced the awards on Monday, November 9, 2026. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, known as CMS, made awards to all 50 states as part of a $50 billion federal investment in rural healthcare.

The immediate trigger was the release of the state's total award for the 2027 fiscal year. That amount is about $1.2 million less than the first-year award announced last December for the five-year program. Even so, Mississippi's allocation exceeded the award made to the average state.

Also read Vanderbilt Football Stock Exchange After Win Over Mississippi State

Core Details of the Rural Health Transformation Award

The Rural Health Transformation Program is a five-year federal effort tacked on to President Donald Trump's tax-and-spending law, which passed in July 2025. Half of the $50 billion in program funding is to be distributed evenly among all states with approved applications over five years. The other half is informed in part by each state's progress implementing its approved plan, according to CMS.

Texas and Alaska received the largest shares of funding this year, just as they did last year. Connecticut and New Jersey received the smallest amounts. Mississippi's award sits above the average state allocation, based on the figures reported.

Advertisement

A federal annual report showed that Mississippi had committed over $94 million in program funding as of July 31. Those commitments included assessments of the state's rural healthcare and emergency medical services capacity. They also covered grants for technology upgrades, telehealth and facility improvements, with over $10 million obligated for program operations.

Stakeholder Positions on Rural Medicaid Cuts

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said that rural Americans have life expectancies three years shorter than their urban peers. He argued that the program is funding the historic investments needed to close that gap. Oz also said states have already put these resources to work, bringing better care closer to home for rural communities.

Congressional Republicans added the rural health money to soften the impact of federal Medicaid reductions tied to the 2025 law. Analysis from KFF estimates that rural areas face an estimated $137 billion in cuts to federal Medicaid spending over 10 years. According to that analysis, Rural Health Transformation Program funds will offset roughly a third of those cuts.

Mississippi Impact and Scheduled Next Steps

Changes to federal Medicaid payment rules are expected to reduce net payments to Mississippi providers by about $100 million annually beginning in July 2028. That projection comes from the Mississippi Division of Medicaid's strategic plan, published in July. The figure shows the scale of the financial pressure facing rural providers in the state.

Advertisement

Governor Tate Reeves announced $32 million in grant awards in October for healthcare workforce development and psychiatric emergency services. The state has closed applications for a statewide health information exchange that would let providers securely share patient information and coordinate care. A vendor for that exchange has not yet been announced.

Mississippi is also seeking applications from small rural providers to adopt or replace electronic health records. The state is additionally seeking applications for innovative pilot programs designed to improve healthcare in rural areas.