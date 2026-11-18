Mississippi records a 14.9% preterm birth rate in 2025, earning an F grade from the March of Dimes for the 19th consecutive year amid policy and health disparities.

Mississippi continues to hold the highest preterm birth rate in the United States, receiving a failing grade in the March of Dimes 2026 annual report card for the 19th consecutive year. In 2025, 14.9 percent of babies in the state were born before 37 weeks of gestation, a figure that remains significantly higher than the national average of 10.4 percent.

Record-Breaking Preterm Birth Statistics Persist

The March of Dimes, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving maternal and infant health, reported that the slight decrease from 15 percent in 2024 was not statistically significant. Mississippi only experienced a statistically significant change in its preterm birth rate over the last decade in 2016, 2018, and 2021, and in every one of those years, the rate increased rather than decreased.

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The U.S. average has steadily climbed from 9.6 percent in 2015 to 10.4 percent in 2025, marking the fourth year in a row at this level. This national figure is already a full percentage point higher than the 2030 Healthy People target goal set by the federal government to reduce infant sickness and death. Mississippi has seen a steeper increase, rising from 13 percent in 2015 to 14.9 percent in 2025.

Disproportionate Impact on Black Babies and Communities

Racial disparities remain a critical component of the state's poor performance. Black babies were born prematurely at a rate of 18.8 percent, compared to 12.7 percent for white babies. In 2025, a total of 4,894 babies in Mississippi were born preterm, contributing to the state being declared a public health emergency by State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney.

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Getty Israel, the CEO and founder of Sisters in Birth, criticized the lack of systemic change despite nearly two decades of failing report cards. Israel, who has attempted to open the state's first birth center for nearly six years, argued that systemic racism and an unwillingness to reimagine the status quo are at the core of the problem. Israel stated that if the crisis involved white women and white babies, the response would likely be different.

Policy Failures and Healthcare System Gaps

The report card attributes Mississippi's struggles primarily to policy decisions and chronic diseases. Specific policy failures include the state's refusal to expand Medicaid, the absence of paid parental leave policies, and the failure to implement Medicaid reimbursement for doulas. Doulas are nonmedical professionals who provide emotional, physical, and informational support during pregnancy and childbirth, yet the Mississippi Division of Medicaid has not yet authorized reimbursement for these services.

Dr. Michael Warren, chief medical officer of the March of Dimes, emphasized that policy changes can alter the default environment for health. Warren noted that concrete recommendations for lawmakers can help ensure more women are healthy before pregnancy, leading to better birth outcomes. The state failed to meet the requirements for federal grants by not implementing doula reimbursement by the end of 2027, despite receiving award funding in 2025.

Chronic Disease Burden and Food Desert Challenges

Chronic diseases such as unhealthy weight, hypertension, and diabetes significantly contribute to preterm births. Unhealthy weight influences nearly half of Mississippi's births, a condition driven by poverty and food deserts in rural areas. The majority of Mississippi's counties are classified as food deserts, forcing residents to rely on processed, shelf-stable foods that cause chronic inflammation and disease.

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Smoking also remains a significant contributor, with nearly 3 percent of pregnant women reporting cigarette use in the three months prior to conception in 2025. Despite these clear health challenges and the declaration of a public health emergency in 2025, local leaders and healthcare advocates continue to call for urgent, comprehensive reforms to address the root causes of infant mortality and preterm births.