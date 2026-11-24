The Mississippi Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Council approved $39 million in grants after controversy over the Steadman Group's external grading process raised concerns about transparency.

The Mississippi Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Council finalized its top 2026 funding recommendations on Monday, approving approximately $39 million in grants. This decision comes amidst significant internal debate regarding the new external grading process implemented by the Steadman Group, a Colorado-based behavioral health consulting firm.

Council members raised serious concerns about their adjusted roles in the altered application scoring process after reviewing 149 proposals from 120 different organizations. The funding is derived from Mississippi's expected $431 million settlement from companies responsible for over 10,000 overdose deaths in the state.

Also read The $10 synthetic opioid, that few have ever heard of, killed him.

External Grading Process Sparks Debate

The Mississippi Attorney General's office, which oversees the council, provided committee members with summaries of the Steadman Group's grading on November 17. The following day, members received access to the firm's detailed notes on applications requesting about $143 million in total.

During the Monday meeting, the council accepted most of the Steadman Group's assessments. However, they boosted lower-scored state agency applications totaling about $14 million to the top-ranked tier. Many members expressed confusion about the specific issues the consulting firm identified with the proposals.

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Jennifer Dick, a Mississippi Public Health Institute project specialist with over a decade of addiction recovery experience, criticized the decision-making process. She questioned why the council prioritized feelings over the initial grading rearrangement created by the external consultants.

Legislative Changes and Conflict of Interest Rules

The current grading process differs significantly from the previous year. In the prior cycle, small groups of council members assessed applications directly, leading to concerns about how each group approached grading and potential lobbying by affiliated members.

Months later, the Mississippi Legislature changed state law to require the council to partner with an outside group like the Steadman Group. This legislation also strengthened council rules aimed at preventing potential conflicts of interest among committee members.

Using the same scoring rubric approved in 2025, the Steadman Group highly recommended some applications from organizations that won funds last cycle. However, the firm also scored over two dozen applications from currently-funded groups in the bottom half of grades.

State Agencies Push for Top-Tier Funding

The full council retained the power to adjust the external grades, but many members expressed discomfort with this authority. Several members admitted they had not read all of the Steadman Group's notes on the 149 applications during the five days they had access to the files.

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Kym Wiggins, chief operating officer of the Mississippi Department of Education, questioned Joseph Sclafani, the attorney for Governor Tate Reeves. Sclafani sought to raise three applications from the Department of Mental Health, requesting about $5.4 million, to the highest tier of recommendations.

Sclafani defended the mental health department proposals, stating he believed the employees were more dedicated to the mission than any other group. He argued that the lower grades did not reflect the quality or commitment of the agency staff involved.

Concerns Over Judicial and Court Programs

Sclafani made a similar motion for applications from the Mississippi Supreme Court, related to drug intervention courts run by the Administrative Office of Courts. He requested that four proposals, asking around $8.5 million and receiving mediocre grades, be moved to the highest recommendation level.

Sen. Nicole Boyd, a Republican from Oxford and a council member, questioned the basis of the low grades for these drug court applications. She suggested the issues might relate to grant writing or missing pieces rather than the quality of the proposed interventions.

The council's decision reflects a tension between maintaining strict, transparent grading standards and addressing political or institutional pressures. The final allocations will determine how the state addresses the ongoing opioid crisis in the coming year.