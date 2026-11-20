Jantelle Sharon Jordan faces capital murder charges in Smith County, Mississippi, after her newborn died from blunt force trauma, as Sheriff Joel Houston condemned the crime.

Jantelle Sharon Jordan, a 25-year-old mother from Mississippi, has been formally charged with capital murder following the death of her newborn child. The legal proceedings stem from a tragic incident in Smith County that resulted in the death of an infant who suffered fatal injuries shortly after birth.

Jordan Faces Capital Murder Charges

Jordan is currently facing severe criminal charges after authorities determined that her baby died due to blunt force trauma. The Smith County Sheriff's office confirmed that the charges were filed in connection with the death of the child, marking a serious escalation in the case that began with a call for emergency medical assistance.

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Timeline of The Polkville Incident

Smith County deputies responded to a residential address in Polkville on October 18 regarding a report of a woman in labor. When law enforcement arrived, they discovered that Jantelle Sharon Jordan had given birth approximately one hour prior to her call. She had contacted emergency services specifically to request medical intervention for the newborn baby, which first responders then transported to a hospital in Jackson for immediate evaluation and care.

Forensic Findings Confirm Homicide

Medical staff at the Jackson facility conducted an examination of the infant and identified significant injuries sustained after birth. A subsequent autopsy performed by the Mississippi Crime Laboratory revealed that the newborn died from blunt force trauma. Officials officially ruled the manner of death a homicide, confirming that the injuries were not the result of natural causes or accidents during the birthing process.

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Sheriff Houston Condemns The Crime

Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston publicly addressed the severity of the case, describing it as a horrific situation for all parties involved in the investigation. He stated that cases involving the loss of an innocent child are particularly difficult for investigators to comprehend. Houston emphasized the profound difficulty these types of criminal investigations present to law enforcement personnel and the community.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Jantelle Sharon Jordan surrendered to authorities on November 13 when she visited the sheriff's office for questioning. Following the forensic confirmation of homicide and the review of evidence, she was arrested and charged with capital murder. The case continues to move through the legal system as prosecutors prepare their next steps in seeking justice for the victim.