Mississippi becomes the first state to mandate a common math curriculum for pre-K programs, requiring the Building Blocks system for state-funded classrooms starting in the 2027-28 school year.

Starting in the 2027-28 school year, every state-funded pre-K program in Mississippi will be required to use the Building Blocks curriculum. This mandate makes Mississippi the first state in the nation to require a specific math curriculum for its preschool population. The initiative aims to standardize early childhood education and improve foundational skills in a subject often overlooked in early learning environments. The program currently serves approximately 8,700 children, which represents about a quarter of the state's four-year-old population.

Curriculum Focus on Human Coaching

The core of the Building Blocks program relies on human interaction rather than digital technology. Instead of using tablets or adaptive software, the curriculum centers on coaches who support teachers. These coaches work with educators both in person and virtually to help them become more comfortable with math instruction. Jill Dent, director of the Office of Early Childhood for the Mississippi Department of Education, spearheaded the search for this alternative after the previous curriculum went out of production. She describes the initiative as a Mississippi Marathon rather than a sprint, emphasizing a long-term commitment to educational improvement.

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Hands-On Learning at Kossuth Elementary

At Kossuth Elementary School, teachers are already implementing the hands-on methods that define this new approach. Teacher Kayla Wood leads activities for four-year-old students like Vaughn Dodd, who uses Magna-Tiles to construct a rocketship. Wood ensures that students understand geometric terms, identifying a diamond shape as a rhombus and the sun as a circle. She explicitly avoids using worksheets, even during literacy hours. Instead, children form letters and numbers using Play-Doh and engage in independent play with toys designed to support counting and sorting skills.

Expert Analysis of Early Math Needs

Christina Weiland, a professor of education at the University of Michigan, notes that many preschools neglect math or focus only on surface-level counting. Research indicates that without an explicit curriculum, early math instruction is often insufficient. A common learning plan ensures that preschool math goes beyond basic number recognition to include complex skills. These skills include recognizing the quantity in small sets without counting and understanding how to break numbers apart. Weiland's university is assisting Mississippi in rolling out the program through the Education Policy Initiative.

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Language Precision and Geometric Knowledge

The curriculum also emphasizes the precise language of mathematics during shape recognition activities. Teachers are trained to explain that a triangle has three straight sides and three angles, not just three sides. This focus on precision helps children develop a deeper understanding of geometric concepts. Weiland argues that this approach transforms shape recognition from a simple activity into a valuable opportunity for math-focused language development. This method aligns with broader efforts in other states to improve teacher preparation and early grade evaluations.

Matching Literacy Success in Math

The Mississippi Department of Education hopes this mandate will raise math performance to match the state's successful literacy scores. Mississippi has gained national attention for boosting reading levels through similar strategic interventions. By standardizing the curriculum, the state aims to ensure consistent quality across all funded programs. The rollout of the program involves comprehensive support for teachers to adopt these new practices effectively. This move positions Mississippi as a leader in early childhood math education policy.