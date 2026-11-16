Kevin Ward faces multiple charges in Mississippi and Florida after his sister's death and a shootout with police where his mother was found deceased.

Kevin Ward was charged with three counts of attempted murder on Monday, November 16, following a violent confrontation with law enforcement in Pensacola, Florida. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office confirmed the charges against the 64-year-old Mississippi resident after he allegedly opened fire on deputies. This incident marks the latest development in a homicide investigation that began when authorities discovered two deceased women at Ward's family home in Long Beach, Mississippi. Police identified Ward as the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of his sister, Kimberly Hernandez, while his mother was found deceased at the same location.

Ward has been taken into custody and is currently being held at the Escambia County Jail without bond. The legal proceedings are moving quickly as authorities in both states coordinate to ensure he faces consequences for the crimes alleged in Mississippi and the shooting incident in Florida. He has not yet entered a formal plea or retained legal counsel following his arrest. Investigators are working diligently to file additional murder charges against Ward for the killing of his sister, which sparked the initial interstate manhunt.

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The timeline of events began on Friday, November 13, when a hospice worker discovered two deceased women at Ward's residence in Long Beach. Local police responded to the home following a report of a shooting, only to find the bodies of Hernandez and her mother, 84-year-old Crimmins. The coroner determined that Hernandez was fatally shot, ruling her death a homicide. In contrast, Crimmins appeared to have died of natural causes while receiving hospice care at the home, although an autopsy is scheduled to confirm the official cause of death at a later date.

Following the discovery of the bodies, investigators tracked Ward to the Sweet Dreams Inn in Pensacola, located approximately 130 miles from the scene of the initial crime in Mississippi. On Monday, November 16, deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office approached Ward at the inn to take him into custody. According to police accounts, the situation escalated rapidly when Ward allegedly pulled a gun and refused to comply with orders to surrender the weapon. The standoff ended in violence when Ward fired a shot at the approaching officers.

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Deputies responded by opening fire on Ward, resulting in him sustaining gunshot wounds during the exchange. He was subsequently transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries before being transferred to the Escambia County Jail. Police emphasized that Ward shot at three deputies during the confrontation, leading to the serious attempted murder charges filed against him. Authorities stated that Ward shot at the officers after they approached him, prompting the lethal response from law enforcement personnel.

Despite Ward being named the prime suspect in the killing of his sister, authorities have not yet disclosed a potential motive for the homicide. Investigators in Mississippi are currently working to gather evidence to support additional charges for the fatal shooting of Hernandez. The case remains under active development as legal teams prepare for the upcoming proceedings. Ward continues to be held without bond while prosecutors build their cases in both Mississippi and Florida.