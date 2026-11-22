Mississippi legislators demand an investigation into Secretary of State Michael Watson following errors that inactivated 230,000 voters using Experian data.

Members of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus are urging the state Legislature to investigate Republican Secretary of State Michael Watson. This demand arises after properly registered voters discovered on Election Day that they were wrongly inactivated based on unverified credit-bureau data deployed by his office.

Investigation Demands Reveal Systemic Data Errors

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is pushing for a formal legislative investigation into Secretary of State Michael Watson. Lawmakers seek to determine how many voters were wrongly inactivated and whether Watson addressed known risks. This scrutiny follows the midterms, which exposed significant errors stemming from his office's $50,000 partnership with Experian to clean the rolls of voters suspected to have moved.

Also read Who Could Start for Mississippi State With AJ Swann Out?

Partnership With Experian Triggers Mass Inactivations

Mississippi's Secretary of State Michael Watson partnered with Experian to identify voters suspected of having moved. The office deployed addresses from Experian's data to all 82 counties in the state. This shift from traditional government data sources caused a dramatic surge in voter inactivations and affidavit ballots. By Election Day, over 230,000 registrants, representing one in nine voters, were rendered inactive statewide.

Democratic Leaders Challenge Secretary's Authority

Sen. Bradford Blackmon of Canton stated that voters deserve answers before casting ballots, not after. He emphasized that the state cannot enter another election cycle with uncertainty about voter roll integrity. Democratic Rep. Zakiya Summers of Jackson called for reinning in the secretary of state's broad authority to select sources for voter roll maintenance. She noted that prior to Watson's actions, the state relied solely on verified government data like that from the U.S. Postal Service.

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Disproportionate Impact on Longtime Residents

Voters who had lived in the same place for years arrived at polling places only to find their names missing. The data errors placed them at wrong addresses, preventing them from voting in person immediately. Mississippi Today first uncovered these errors in nearly every federal election since the secretary of state began experimenting with the data in 2024. The situation worsened significantly during the midterms compared to previous years.

Reform Efforts Target Next General Election Cycle

Lawmakers plan to push a package of reforms during the legislative session in January. They aim to secure Republican support to prevent these errors from affecting more voters during Mississippi's general election next November. The goal is to resolve key questions publicly unanswered until now. This proactive approach seeks to protect the constitutional right to vote for eligible citizens.

Comparative Data Highlights Scale of the Crisis

Secretary of State Michael Watson claimed in an opinion column that the inactivations resulted from five years of maintenance using various sources. He argued that many flagged voters had actually died or moved. However, voter data from The Associated Press shows the figure was significantly higher than in previous federal election years. The total number of inactive voters was nearly 60,000 more than in the 2024 presidential election and 45,000 more than in the 2022 midterms.