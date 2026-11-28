Miami recruit Ty Keys scored five touchdowns to push Poplarville High School to 13-0 and a 4A state championship game, breaking Mississippi's record.

Texas A&M police live-tweet bizarre fan arrests during Texas game, massive Vegas keno win & woke Bianca Florida-FSU was the most 'immature,' disrespectful game of the college football season, and it was perfectWWE enters Survivor Series: WarGames with heavy hearts following the death of Bronson Reed at 38WWE's Dragon Lee keeping his guard up as chemistry between Survivor Series opponents comes into questionFormer SEC head coach who landed in the Group of 5 abruptly steps down after underwhelming five-year runLA Olympics partnership with oil company prompts climate activist outrage, as board member resigns in protest Multiple Florida State captains refuse handshakes with Florida at coin toss, raising sportsmanship questions Seahawks, 49ers matchup changes drastically as Brock Purdy ruled out while Sam Darnold returns from injuryAaron Rodgers claims he was barred from Steelers facility before infamous interview in message to Al Michaels Steelers silence the Aaron Rodgers noise, cruise past Broncos to remain perfect at home on Black FridayMarlon Humphrey controversy illustrates the ‘many problems of wokeness’: Joe Machi‘VICTORY AT HAND’: President Trump insists Iran will ‘never have a nuclear weapon’China expert: Huang controversy solidified America’s AI chip security agendaTrey Wallace x Dan Dakich | Don't @ Me w/ Dan Dakich Trey Wallace recaps another crazy week in college football as LSU spirals after another loss for Lane Kiffin and the Tigers.

All year long, I've spent Saturday mornings covering the best that the high school football world had to offer the night before. It's been the highlight of my week for months now.so we might as well get ahead of the curve and start identifying them early. It's been quite a ride. No matter how old you get, nothing beats high school football.

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In a world of NIL deals, it's the last pure form of amateur athletics left. The goalposts, stadium lights and home team stands at Gov. Mifflin High School during a high school football game between the Wilson Bulldogs and the Gov. Mifflin Mustangs in Shillington, Pa.