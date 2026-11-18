The United States has lost its measles elimination status after a year of continuous transmission. Mississippi has not had a measles case, and State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney said the state health department is already working through what its response will look like.

JACKSON, Miss. -The United States has lost its measles elimination status after a year of continuous transmission. Mississippi has not had a measles case, and State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney said the state health department is already working through what its response will look like.

Mississippi has no cases Mississippi is one of five states that has not had a measles case this year.

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“One of my fears, one thing that keeps me awake at night is for the first measles cases to go too long before we identify it,” Edney said. “And the level of infectivity of this virus is so high that it will spread very quickly among the unvaccinated population, those who have no immunity. ” Eight counties have dropped below the 95% vaccine threshold needed to help prevent spread.

Edney said the health department is holding vaccination events in counties with lower rates and disccusing how it would handle an outbreak. How the virus spreads Edney said the virus can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves.

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“Be thoughtful and careful as you’re taking your little ones into larger situations where you don’t know everybody,” Edney said. “You just have to assume now that measles could be at Walmart or measles could be at the church nursery. We just don’t know. ” Providers and families Edney said the health department is re-educating providers who have only read about the disease since the state reached elimination status in 1993.

“When you see a rash with high fever, red eyes, runny nose, and a cough, measles needs to be No. 1 on the list,” Edney said. “For 40 years, it hadn’t even been on the list. And now it has to go to the top of the list. ” Dr. Anita Henderson, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic, said she has seen measles once in more than 30 years of practice.

“I have been practicing for over 30 years and I’ve only seen measles once,” Henderson said. “And that was when I did a month of pediatric infectious disease in Haiti. ” Henderson said families may not recognize measles, either.

“Families don’t know what to look for because lots of viral infections cause fever and a rash,” Henderson said. “So we have to be very diligent. ” Henderson said people with questions should ask their doctor.

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