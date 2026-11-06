Mississippi GEAR UP Grants Boost College Readiness in Delta and Jackson

Federal and state grants empower Mississippi students through career coaching and financial aid support, increasing college application rates in high-poverty districts.

Mississippi students in high-poverty regions are receiving targeted support to bridge the gap between high school and higher education through federally funded initiatives. The Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, known as GEAR UP, is actively assisting pupils in the Mississippi Delta and Jackson to navigate the complex transition into college and professional careers.

Delta State Grant Targets Rural Students

The U.S. Department of Education awarded Delta State a 15 million dollar grant to prepare students across the Mississippi Delta for college life. This financial injection supports programs and resources including summer camps, mentoring, academic support, and field trips to the Cleveland campus. The initiative aims to equip disadvantaged youth with the tools necessary for post-secondary success.

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La'David Hall, a junior at O'Bannon High School in Greenville, exemplifies the impact of such exposure. Before attending a career coach assembly in 2021, Hall never considered college as a viable path. Hearing about careers in nursing, engineering, teaching, law, and medicine changed his perspective, making him realize he could see himself pursuing any of those options.

Delta State's participation in the GEAR UP program began in 2021, marking a significant shift in local educational outreach. Sha'Ketta Davis Drungole, executive director of the university's Mississippi Delta GEAR UP Partnership, noted that program data now indicates 64 percent of students plan to attend college. This is a substantial increase from the 43 percent of students surveyed who believed they could attend when the program started.

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Jackson Public Schools Expands Access

In a parallel effort to expand access, Jackson Public Schools secured a 10.67 million dollar GEAR UP federal grant in August. This funding will serve two thousand middle schoolers across six specific schools: Blackburn, Brinkley, Cardozo, Kirksey, Lanier, and Peeples. The grant covers a seven-year period to support these institutions.

Jackson Public Schools is partnering with local colleges, universities, museums, and education-based organizations to deliver these services. The program provides mentoring, summer camps, career exploration activities, and workshops on parental college financial guidance. These resources are designed to help students envision opportunities beyond high school graduation.

Jana Williams, the district's college and career readiness manager, emphasized that the goal is about exposure. She highlighted the importance of seeing students' eyes open up to the possibilities of higher education. The district reports that about 52 percent of its graduating senior class of 2025 enrolled in college, a metric the program aims to improve further through dedicated support.

FAFSA Rates and Historical Context

The importance of these programs is underscored by federal application data. Completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as FAFSA, is a key indicator that a student will enroll in college. Only about 73.4 percent of Mississippi's graduating high school seniors completed FAFSA applications in 2025, according to estimates from the National College Attainment Network.

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Earlier initiatives have shown positive trends in application completion. In 2019, before Delta State earned its federal grant, Mississippi State University received a 28 million dollar GEAR UP state grant. This grant worked with Greenville, McComb, and Meridian school districts to support students. Two years later, completed FAFSA applications increased by about 4 percent among the participating high schools.

These grants represent a broader effort across Mississippi to help disadvantaged students in rural areas navigate higher education. By providing graduation-based career coaches and financial guidance, the programs address the academic and financial steps needed to pursue careers. This structured support helps transform student aspirations into actionable plans for the future.