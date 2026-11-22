Mississippi is rolling out new income verification software for food assistance as state officials say they seek to reduce errors that could cost taxpayers.

Mississippi enhances income verification for SNAP recipients by Gwen Dilworth, Mississippi Today November 19, 2026 Mississippi is rolling out new income verification software for food assistance as state officials say they seek to reduce errors that could cost taxpayers.

The so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2025, requires states with high payment error rates to pay a share of the cost of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits beginning in 2027. How much a state pays is based on its error rate for SNAP, which measures how accurately each state determines eligibility and benefit amounts.

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The Mississippi Department of Human Services’ new software, called Truv, will help caseworkers verify income faster, calculate benefits more accurately and reduce the state’s error rate, said Mark Jones, the department’s chief communications officer. “It's all part of a comprehensive plan to see what we can do to keep the SNAP program moving forward to the benefit of the clients, but also to make sure that there wasn't a substantial drag on the state's finances because of these new provisions,” Jones said.

People receiving SNAP benefits can already digitally submit documents that verify their income, but the new tools seek to automate the process further. Applicants and recipients can choose to connect a participating payroll account and authorize Truv to share income and employment information with MDHS. Jones said clients are expected to have the choice to opt in to most Truv features.

The software can help caseworkers review applications, renewals or reported changes more efficiently, but households still have to report certain changes. Mississippi uses “change reporting” in its implementation of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This requires SNAP recipients to report changes in their income, household size or home address within 10 days. Mississippi is the only state that exclusively uses change reporting.

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Critics say this system creates administrative burdens, causes eligible families to lose food assistance and could cost the state millions of dollars by contributing to its high error rate. Some lawmakers during the 2026 legislative session attempted to ease these requirements by adopting “simplified reporting,” which requires recipients to report only major changes in income immediately, like a salary change that exceeds the program’s income threshold or large lottery winnings. Most states use this reporting method.

The proposal failed. From the 2025 to 2024 fiscal years, Mississippi reduced its error rate from 10.69% to 9.51%, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. When state cost sharing for SNAP benefits begins next October, Mississippi can use its 2025 or 2026 error rate to determine how much it will pay in the first year. If it uses its 2025 rate, the state would pay 10% of benefit costs.

The highest share is 15%. Jones said Mississippi’s error rate has continued to fall. If the rate used to calculate the state’s share is between 6% and 8%, Mississippi would pay 5% of benefit costs.

“We’ve been working hard to lower our performance error rate,” Jones said. Lawmakers in 2026 appropriated $6 million to MDHS for income verification software. Jones said the agency has also renewed an employment and income verification tool contract with Equifax, and expanded a service called Promise that sends text messaging reminders for work reporting, recertification deadlines and documents for timely processing.

This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Mississippi is rolling out new income verification software for food assistance as state officials say they seek to reduce errors that could cost taxpayers.

The so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2025, requires states with high payment error rates to pay a share of the cost of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits beginning in 2027. How much a state pays is based on its error rate for SNAP, which measures how accurately each state determines eligibility and benefit amounts.

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The Mississippi Department of Human Services’ new software, called Truv, will help caseworkers verify income faster, calculate benefits more accurately and reduce the state’s error rate, said Mark Jones, the department’s chief communications officer.

“It’s all part of a comprehensive plan to see what we can do to keep the SNAP program moving forward to the benefit of the clients, but also to make sure that there wasn’t a substantial drag on the state’s finances because of these new provisions,” Jones said. People receiving SNAP benefits can already digitally submit documents that verify their income, but the new tools seek to automate the process further.

Applicants and recipients can choose to connect a participating payroll account and authorize Truv to share income and employment information with MDHS. The software can help caseworkers review applications, renewals or reported changes more efficiently, but households still have to report certain changes. Mississippi uses “change reporting” in its implementation of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This requires SNAP recipients to report changes in their income, household size or home address within 10 days.

Critics say this system creates administrative burdens, causes eligible families to lose food assistance and could cost the state millions of dollars by contributing to its high error rate. Some lawmakers during the 2026 legislative session attempted to ease these requirements by adopting “simplified reporting,” which requires recipients to report only major changes in income immediately, like a salary change that exceeds the program’s income threshold or large lottery winnings.

When state cost sharing for SNAP benefits begins next October, Mississippi can use its 2025 or 2026 error rate to determine how much it will pay in the first year. If it uses its 2025 rate, the state would pay 10% of benefit costs. The highest share is 15%. We use our own and third-party cookies and similar technologies to enhance and personalize your experience, analyze use of our website, and conduct marketing.

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