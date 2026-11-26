New questions arise regarding Mississippi voter inactivation rules after the US Senate race, as state law conflicts with federal guidance on address verification.

Mississippi's unusual election laws are facing fresh legal and political scrutiny following the tight United States Senate race in November 2026. Democrat Scott Colom secured an upset victory in the contest, drawing immediate attention to state regulations that potentially disenfranchise registered voters. The central issue involves how election officials handle voter addresses without prior confirmation from the individual voter.

Conflict Between State Law and Federal Guidance

Mississippi law currently allows election officials to mark voters as inactive if they receive unverified information suggesting a move. This procedure appears to conflict with federal guidance intended to prevent voter disenfranchisement. Ben Hovland, former chairman of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, stated that the practice effectively turns people into second-class voters. He predicted that a court would likely decide the legality of this approach in the future.

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Role of Experian and Data Reliability

In 2024, the Mississippi Legislature changed the law to give officials broad authority to use any source deemed reliable for cleaning voter rolls. Republican Secretary of State Michael Watson authorized county officials to use address data from the credit bureau Experian. The state announced this partnership would bring a new level of reliable data to the process. However, records show the office signed off on disclaimers stating the company could not guarantee the accuracy or reliability of the information.

History of Legal Disputes Over Data

Mississippi has a documented history of legal conflict with credit bureaus over data accuracy. Eleven years prior to the recent policy change, the state sued Experian over significant inaccuracies in credit files. Mississippi denied any wrongdoing and eventually agreed, along with Equifax and TransUnion, to pay the state a $7 million settlement in 2016. Reports from Mississippi Today in March 2026 confirmed that properly registered voters were wrongly inactivated due to errors in the data since the state began experimenting with Experian's information in early 2024.

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State Response and Verification Responsibilities

Following the election, Secretary Michael Watson responded to criticism by stating that county election commissioners have the legal responsibility to vet the data. He argued that he was merely explaining how the existing law works and cannot force commissioners to do their jobs. Watson stated this on a talk radio show the week after the November 24, 2026 election. Election experts and state lawmakers argue that blaming county officials does not address the systemic flaws in the state statute itself.

Comparison With Other States and Waiting Periods

Mississippi's approach differs significantly from other states that have used similar data, including West Virginia, Maryland, and Montana. In those states, election officials must mail notices to voters and wait for a response before changing their status. West Virginia and Montana, for example, enforce a 30-day waiting period. This procedure aligns with Justice Department guidance, which allows officials to mark voters inactive only if they do not respond by the registration deadline for the next election. Mississippi law imposes no such waiting period.