Mission Local survey respondents to next member of Congress: ‘Don’t hide out in Washington'

Readers want next rep to pay more attention to city and bring a different approach than Nancy Pelosi’s, according to a Mission Local survey.

“Ask what is important to all of us. Don’t hide out in Washington. Be present,” wrote one respondent who asked for anonymity.

“I wish I knew how much they love S.F. , what are their favorite parts? Food places? How about secret places they’d recommend?

I want to feel like they love our city as much as we do! ” wrote another respondent who also asked for anonymity. Those surveyed are yearning for change. Over half of participants want their member of Congress to bring a fresh approach differing from Pelosi’s, while just 19 percent said they want the next representative to continue Pelosi’s approach.

A solid majority of respondents want their next representative on Capitol Hill to focus equally on local and national issues. While the formal power of a member of Congress is mostly national, part of the job is also about advocating for constituents — helping residents with federal agencies, securing federal funds and translating local priorities into federal action. But, occasionally, survey respondents feel there has already been too much discussion about certain local issues.

“If I read ONE MORE complaint about the sunset dunes I will literally just not vote for any of the supervisors. There was a vote, it’s done. Stop trying to change it back — it’s done,” one commenter said. Seventeen percent of respondents want their representative to be “focused more on national issues,” while another 17 percent selected “focused more on San Francisco issues.

” “Democracy protection & anti-corruption” came as the most important issue for respondents in the survey, selected by 73 percent. It was followed by “cost of living & local economy” and “taxation & wealth inequality. ” In general, people care more about domestic issues than foreign policies, with “Israel & Gaza,” the most-selected foreign policy area, coming in ninth in a list of 21 issues. Respondents, on average, marked 10 issues as very important to them.

Participants in this survey are quite different from the actual voting population in CA-11. They tend to be politically engaged voters who lean more progressive, with half identifying themselves as “Progressive Democrat. ” When asked what’s something the candidates could say or do to earn or lose their trust, most respondents mentioned contributions from corporate PACs, real estate developers, tech billionaires, AIPAC and other large special interests.

They said they would prefer candidates who either refuse these contributions or disclose all major funders and remain fully transparent about personal finances and political ties. Other frequently mentioned factors that could affect respondents’ trust in a candidate include views on military funds and weapon shipments to Israel, a proven track record of delivering on promises, a willingness to speak straightforwardly without relying on political boilerplate, a focus on constituent needs rather than using the office for national ideological grandstanding, and an explicit commitment to aggressively taxing the wealthy.

“I want to see strength against this administration — not ‘we don’t like it’ and then nothing is done,” said one comment. Respondents also want to see the next representative wield their vote and voice to increase housing affordability, stand up to President Donald Trump, establish universal healthcare, reduce San Francisco’s cost of living, protect undocumented immigrants, and add federal funding for public transit.

, which paved the way for the creation of Super PACs — all three candidates, who rely on very different fundraising methods in this race, Other areas respondents mentioned as important included making climate change an immediate priority at the federal level, regulating AI to protect workers and restricting corporations, expanding local public transit networks, limiting the political influence of tech and corporate billionaires, protecting the evaporating middle class, and protecting renters and small businesses from real estate developers. Respondents to this survey tend to follow the race very closely — much more closely than the average voters in this district — with 96 percent saying they are paying “some” or “a lot” of attention to the race.

Chan leads as the top choice of 37 percent of participants, with 29 percent choosing Wiener and 25 percent choosing Chakrabarti. By contrast, inof broader swaths of the electorate, Wiener usually draws some 40 percent, while Chan and Chakrabarti each receive about 20 percent. , 28 percent of participants would pick Chakrabarti as their second choice, if their preferred candidate does not advance to the November general election. Twenty-seven percent would pick Chan, and 13 percent Wiener.

Participants also tend to be older than the actual voting population with the median respondent falling between the ages of 55 to 64. The group also overrepresents homeowners and underrepresents renters; overrepresents white voters and underrepresents Asian, Latinx and Black voters. The top three ZIP code areas where respondents live are the Mission-Bernal area, the Castro-Noe Valley area and the Sunset. Yujie is a staff reporter covering city hall with a focus on the Asian community.

She came on as an intern after graduating from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and became a full-time staff reporter as a Report for America corps member and has stayed on. Before falling in love with San Francisco, Yujie covered New York City, studied politics through the “street clashes” in Hong Kong, and earned a wine-tasting certificate in two days. She's proud to be a bilingual journalist. Find her on Signal @Yujie_ZZ.01 Please keep your comments short and civil.

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