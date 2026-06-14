‘Mission: Impossible’ star Simon Pegg, 56, credits franchise for trim figure

The British actor joined the Tom Cruise action movies in 2006 as IMF technician Benji Dunn.

Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection Pegg, 56, said he started to get in shape because he “had to play a secret agent, so I kind of had to look like one and then I realized it was actually a lot of fun to look after yourself, like you might as well give yourself the best chance you can.

” The “Star Trek” star joked that he learned to enjoy foods that he perhaps previously ignored, like seeds. Pegg was at the splashy premiere because he’s pals with director Steven Spielberg, with whom he worked on “The Adventures of Tintin” and “Ready Player One. ”PA Images via Getty Images©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection He explained that he loves being around the acclaimed director “because if you say, ‘Hey, Steven, what was it like on ‘Jaws?

’ he’ll tell you. So for me, as a film fan who was so inspired by him growing up, to get that access to him has been a life highlight. ” Pegg agreed that he’s a “little bit” of a film nerd but declined to characterize himself as a regular nerd. Pegg explained that he got in shape for the franchise, “and then I realized it was actually a lot of fun to look after yourself.

”Pegg, seen here in June, came to the premiere to support his pal, Steven Spielberg. Pegg’s voice will be heard next year as Buck in the hugely successful “Ice Age” cartoon franchise.

“I love playing that character, and anytime the opportunity arises to do him, I’m more than right there,” he explained, noting he has no idea how much money he’s made from the flicks. Other celebs at the splashy Lincoln Center premiere included the movie’s stars, Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, Josh O’Connor and Eve Hewson, along with John Krasinski, Paul Dano, Zoe Kazan and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment©Paramount/Courtesy Everett CollectionPA Images via Getty Images©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection Pegg explained that he got in shape for the franchise,"and then I realized it was actually a lot of fun to look after yourself.

"Pegg, seen here in June, came to the premiere to support his pal, Steven Spielberg.





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Movies Celebrity Interviews Exclusive Simon Pegg Steven Spielberg

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dramatic moment hiker saved during 7-hour rescue mission on foggy California cliffsideA hiker stranded on a cliff near San Francisco’s Land’s End was rescued after an intense seven-hour overnight operation. Dense fog, unstable rock and crashing surf complicated the dramatic mission,…

Read more »

Jake Hall's Family Vows to Continue His Mission with Immersive Art and Fashion ExhibitionThe family of Jake Hall, the former TOWIE star who died after a tragic accident in Majorca, has hosted an immersive exhibition to celebrate his life and artistic passions. The event, held at Unlocked Shoreditch, featured his paintings, fashion tributes, and performances by Maverick Sabre, Tom Grennan, and The Kooks. The family also announced The Choose Everything Foundation, a charity in his memory to support his daughter River and his creative legacy.

Read more »

Top Mystery Movies That Are Impossible to HateA curated list of mystery films that combine gripping plots, memorable characters, and flawless execution, making them universally appealing. From classic Charade to modern Knives Out, these movies showcase the genre at its best.

Read more »

The New York Knicks Just Did the ImpossibleBehind the brilliance of Jalen Brunson, the New York Knicks won their first NBA title in 53 years. It brought tears to my eyes.

Read more »