Mission Impossible Star Leads New Dark Comedy My Phone Died

Simon Pegg headlines the dark comedy My Phone Died, which follows survivors as smartphones explode globally. Filming starts in spring 2027 with directors Hannah Leder and Alexandra Kotcheff.

SIMON PEGG has officially joined the cast of My Phone Died, a new dark comedy project that reimagines global catastrophe through the lens of modern technology addiction. The film explores a scenario where smartphones begin to explode across the world, leaving a small group of unlikely survivors to navigate the aftermath. Unlike traditional disaster films that focus on military or heroic action, this narrative centers on the personal and chaotic struggles of those who remain.

Filming Begins Spring 2027 With Dual Directors

Hannah Leder and Alexandra Kotcheff are set to write and direct the upcoming feature, marking their second collaboration as a creative duo. Both filmmakers will also appear in the cast alongside Pegg and other notable actors. Production is currently scheduled to begin in spring 2027, giving the team ample time to develop the complex visual effects required for the smartphone explosions. The directors are producing the project through their respective companies, Thank You So Much and Fire Tiger Films.

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Unique Survivors Face Lethal Devices Globally

The story follows five specific individuals whose lives are abruptly altered when their phones become lethal weapons. Pegg plays Gus, a Hollywood agent who manages to escape the initial disaster. Mark Duplass portrays one of Gus' self-absorbed clients, a character who does not survive the event. The remaining survivors include a recovering alcoholic who works as a social media influencer, a woman who leaves her Amish community, and a pregnant and agoraphobic aspiring actress.

Casting Brings Comedy And Drama Talent Together

HALEY JOEL OSMENT plays a recovering alcoholic who works as a social media influencer, bringing his dramatic range to a role defined by digital dependency. Kotcheff portrays Francis, a woman who leaves her Amish community and becomes involved with Osment's character. Leder plays Lillie, a pregnant and agoraphobic aspiring actress who must overcome her fears in a world where technology has turned against humanity. This diverse cast unites actors recognized for their work in both comedy and drama genres.

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Sales Rights Acquired Before Filming Starts

ASHOK AMRITRAJ's Hyde Park International has acquired the film's international sales rights ahead of the American Film Market. This early acquisition indicates strong confidence in the project's commercial potential despite the lack of a release date. The film marks Leder and Kotcheff's second feature collaboration, following their previous work together on the 2019 comedy-drama The Planters. Their shared history suggests a cohesive creative vision for this apocalyptic narrative.

Plot Focuses On Human Connections In Crisis

Instead of focusing on traditional end-of-the-world action sequences, the story emphasizes the interpersonal dynamics of the survivors. The group must find a way forward as the world around them falls apart, stripped of the digital connections they once relied on. The narrative explores how these five individuals, who might never have met otherwise, are forced to cooperate for survival. This approach allows the film to delve into themes of isolation, dependency, and human resilience.