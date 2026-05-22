Mission: Impossible Franchise Redefines Spy Movies

The Mission: Impossible franchise, led by Tom Cruise, redefined what spy movies were all about. It was serialized before James Bond or Jason Bourne, had a focus on high-tech heists, and made its main hero an anti-establishment spy. The franchise also made a significant impact on the box office and film world, setting a template for successful spy franchises.

On May 22, 1996, Tom Cruise helped launch the Mission: Impossible franchise back to relevance, bringing the classic spy TV show to the big screen.

The Mission: Impossible franchise was different from other spy movies as it made Ethan Hunt and his entire team expendable if they failed and invisible to the world when they succeeded. With the eight movies making a combined $4.7 billion at the box office and the last five earning higher than 80% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, this was one of the most successful and game-changing spy franchises in movie history





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Spy Movies Mission Impossible Franchise Serialized Storytelling Formation Of New Spy Franchise Template Anti-Establishment Hero High-Tech Heists

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