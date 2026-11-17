Danielle Lopez was last seen on April 13, 2024, by witnesses who saw her walking on Lost Lane, a dirt road in a heavily wooded area in Woodland Township.

The remains of a 37-year-old woman who vanished more than two years ago in the New Jersey Pine Barrens were found Saturday during a multiagency search, state police said.

A search operation was being conducted within the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Burlington County in connection with the April 2024 disappearance of Danielle Lopez. A forensic examination identified the remains as belonging to Lopez,Lopez was last seen on April 13, 2024, by witnesses who saw her walking on Lost Lane, a dirt road in a heavily wooded area in Woodland Township,A detective said her car was found on the road in a large puddle of water.

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Some of Lopez’s personal belongings were in the car, but police found no signs of suspicious activity. About a year and a half ago, James Ramsey, a New Jersey private investigator, began looking into Lopez’s case, according toRamsey said police already had a large-scale search planned when he received that information. Her remains were found in a location that investigators had previously searched, Ramsey said. He told NBC Philadelphia that the area has rough terrain.

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“Anyone who knows what the Pine Barrens in Jersey, it’s a labyrinth,” he said. “It’s a needle in a haystack. ” Ramsey did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. State police said no additional information was currently available.

Lopez’s mother, Sue Quackenbush, remembered her daughter as someone who “loved people and was always thinking of someone else first. ” “If everyone would follow Danielle’s lead with a random act of kindness — allowing patience at a traffic light, or buying a stranger’s coffee — and do it thinking that is what Danielle would do, that would be appreciated,” she told NBC Philadelphia in a statement.