A purse belonging to a woman who disappeared at a beach famed for its 'Hole in the Wall' natural rock arch has been found a few miles away in Santa Cruz County, her father said.

Family continues search for 24-year-old chemist swept into Pacific Ocean by rogue wave in at Panther State BEach in Santa Cruz County on November 8th.

Father of missing woman says her purse was found a few miles away from Panther State Beach, where she was swept into the sea. The father said the sheriff's office notified him that an unidentified hiker found the purse washed ashore. The purse was discovered at 4 Mile Beach near Davenport, which is about 3 miles south of Panther State Beach, Kwang Park said on social media Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His daughter, 24-year-old Se Nah Park, was swept out to sea Nov. 8 at Panther Beach, next to Hole-in-the-Wall Beach, about 9 miles north of Santa Cruz on state Highway 1. Park said he was notified by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office that a hiker found the purse washed ashore, not touching the surf or waves, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.