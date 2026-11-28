A purse belonging to Se Nah Park, who disappeared from a Santa Cruz County beach, has been found a few miles away, her father said.

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a woman who was swept out to sea near a beach in Santa Cruz County on Sunday night.

A purse belonging to a woman who disappeared at a beach famed for its"Hole in the Wall" natural rock arch has been found a few miles away in Santa Cruz County, her father said. The purse was discovered at 4 Mile Beach near Davenport, which is about 3 miles south of Panther State Beach, Kwang Park said on social media Thursday.

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His daughter, 24-year-old Se Nah Park, was swept out to sea Nov. 8 at Panther Beach, next to Hole-in-the-Wall Beach, about 9 miles north of Santa Cruz on state Highway 1. Park said he was notified by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office that a hiker found the purse washed ashore, not touching the surf or waves, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.