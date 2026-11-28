Missing woman's purse found washed up on shore in Santa Cruz County, father says
A purse belonging to Se Nah Park, who disappeared from a Santa Cruz County beach, has been found a few miles away, her father said.
The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a woman who was swept out to sea near a beach in Santa Cruz County on Sunday night.
A purse belonging to a woman who disappeared at a beach famed for its"Hole in the Wall" natural rock arch has been found a few miles away in Santa Cruz County, her father said. The purse was discovered at 4 Mile Beach near Davenport, which is about 3 miles south of Panther State Beach, Kwang Park said on social media Thursday.
His daughter, 24-year-old Se Nah Park, was swept out to sea Nov. 8 at Panther Beach, next to Hole-in-the-Wall Beach, about 9 miles north of Santa Cruz on state Highway 1. Park said he was notified by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office that a hiker found the purse washed ashore, not touching the surf or waves, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at nbcbayarea
Get an alert when there is news on Santa Cruz CountyFollow Santa Cruz County