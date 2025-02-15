Missing Plane Wreckage Found Near County Line

Authorities have located the wreckage of a missing plane near the Flagler-Volusia County line after an extensive overnight search. The aircraft lost contact with Palatka Municipal Airport Friday evening and was found in a remote wooded area.

Early this morning on SR 11, Sheriff Rick Staly, Chief Deputy Barile and Watch Commander Vedder were briefed on the search operations for a missing plane . A short time later, the wreckage was located. After hours of searching the woods overnight, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office found the wreckage near the county line. Investigators said the aircraft lost contact with the Palatka Municipal Airport Friday evening and didn’t arrive as scheduled.

They later found the missing plane in a remote, very dense wooded area of Flagler County near the Volusia County line. The crash is being investigated and the Sheriff’s Office will be giving an update at a 10:30 a.m. news conference.





