Marysville police issued a statewide missing adult alert for 86-year-old Billy Jones, last seen leaving Claudia Ln. at 5:30 p.m. He needs medication and may be driving a brown 2015 Chevy Silverado, Ohio plate 742YBR.

Marysville police issued a statewide missing adult alert for an 86-year-old man who drove away from his home and needs medication. Police said Billy Jones left his residence on Claudia Ln. in Marysville at 5:30 p.m. and was declared missing.

Jones is described as a White male who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 204 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. Probe ongoing after a 2 a.m. attack at Chillicothe Correctional Institution hospitalized a female officer. Officials say an inmate used a homemade weapon, was moved to Lucasville, and charges are pending. The spirit of giving is alive and well in Central Ohio!

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KEMBA is supporting the Toys for Tots drive with a generous $35,000 check presentation, helping spread hA crash in the Hilltop neighborhood left two people hospitalized and forced the closure of an intersection Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at 12:56 p.m. at Binns Boulevard and Sullivant Avenue, where a callerNovember is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to recognize the millions of people who dedicate their time, energy and hearts to caring for a loved one. F