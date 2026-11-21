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A series of missing package deliveries in Davis County has left several online shoppers searching for their orders and one Kaysville family wondering why strangers keep showing up at their door.

A series of missing package deliveries in Davis County has left several online shoppers searching for their orders and one Kaysville family wondering why strangers keep showing up at their door. Josh Kunzler said seven people contacted or visited his home over two days this week. Each believed a package they had ordered online was delivered to his address. By Monday morning, people were arriving at his home or calling him.

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They showed delivery confirmations with a GPS pin at his address and photos of their packages. But Kunzler said nothing had been delivered to his home, and footage from his Ring doorbell camera showed no evidence that the packages had arrived. The delivery photos showed tightly cropped images of packages, sometimes with a small amount of concrete visible, but no identifiable surroundings to verify where they had been left. Kunzler said the customers came from communities including Layton and Farmington.

The missing deliveries were associated with shipping company SpeedX, although the orders came from various retailers.

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“That’s new to me. I have not heard of that specific scenario,” Larsen said. While the circumstances raised questions about potential fraud, Larsen said there could be another explanation, such as a delivery issue that was not malicious.

“Things have moved more and more in favor of the internet. Now with the development of generative AI, it’s really easier than ever to create things that look realistic that are more difficult to detect,” Larsen said.

“It’s really, in some ways, easier than ever to separate people from their hard-earned money. ”For Kunzler, the biggest concern is not the missing packages themselves but the potential for a confrontation between frustrated customers and unsuspecting homeowners.

“I can see a scenario where someone would be distrusting because they think they have proof that you have their package and could end up in an argument with me,” Kunzler said. He said everyone who came to his home was understanding when he explained the situation, but he worries similar incidents could become dangerous, particularly as holiday shopping and package deliveries increase.

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Larsen advised homeowners to be cautious about answering the door for strangers and suggested contacting local law enforcement if unfamiliar people repeatedly arrive looking for missing deliveries. With holiday shopping underway, the Division of Consumer Protection is encouraging consumers to take precautions when ordering online. Larsen recommends contacting the retailer or shipping company directly if a package is marked delivered but cannot be found, rather than relying solely on a delivery photo or visiting an unfamiliar address.

For consumers who suspect they have been scammed, Larsen recommends contacting their bank or credit card company to dispute the charge. Larsen said his office wants to hear about suspected fraud even when customers successfully recover their money, because complaints can help investigators identify potential violations of the law.

“Be patient with the people who come to the door,” Kunzler said. “And for the people going to the door be patient with the person who’s explaining to you that they don’t have it. You just don’t want to start a fight over nothing. ”Joshua Dunn and Amber Baumgartner had hiked together many times before their group set out for Mount Timpanogos in October.

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