More than a thousand dollars raised to help pay for a local rescue dog’s surgery was nowhere to be found. That is, until NBC 5 Responds stepped in.

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More than a thousand dollars raised to help pay for a local rescue dog’s surgery was nowhere to be found more months. That is, until NBC 5 Responds stepped in. But when a local rescue dog needed surgery, more than a thousand dollars raised to help pay for it was nowhere to be found.

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“He has no bottom jaw and no basically no top jaw,” said Colleen Collins, founder of The Perfect Pooch Adoption Agency. Meet Doby, a special needs rescue Chihuahua, and one of roughly 600 dogs Collins has helped find homes for through her nonprofit.

“You see that big hole in his nose. So, I have to I have to like to blend up his food,” said Collins.

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“I was adopted as a baby, so people say maybe there’s some correlation there,” said Collins. Collins says adoption fees coming in don’t come close to covering the medical expenses for many of the dogs in her care. So earlier this year, she launched a fundraiser through a company called Spring to pay for Doby’s eye surgery. And thanks to Doby’s distinct features, it was their most successful fundraiser to date, raising more than a thousand dollars.

There was just one problem.

“I still had received zero dollars and August comes and goes, September comes and goes. He needed surgery to get his eye removed, which the quote was like two thousand dollars and I really need this money,” said Collins.

“These are legacy issues for sure. We’ve dropped the ball here,” said Joel Kutz, CEO of Amaze. Joel Krutz took over as the CEO of Amaze earlier this year. The company previously went by the name “Spring”.

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“We are dealing with all responses within 24 hours now. In terms of the new Amaze commerce we haven’t had any incidents at all of late payments,” said Krutz.

“I appreciate her raising this. I appreciate that we could resolve it,” said Krutz. And it was just in time for Doby.

“His surgery was Friday and he’s doing really well and I’m happy to say that I’m feel good, like the surgery is gonna be covered with the amount of money that we got,” said Collins. If you’re looking for a third party to help you with a fundraiser, the FTC says you should research the company and look for any bad reviews or red flags.

A search of “Amaze Software Inc” shows a trail of complaints with the Better Business Bureau dating back three years. The CEO says his team is working on these"legacy issues" and to resolve any outstanding complaints.