Missing Messages Raise Cover-Up Fears in Mandelson Ambassador Scandal

Key WhatsApp and text messages are absent from a government release of documents on Peter Mandelson's time as US ambassador, prompting allegations of a cover-up. Missing communications stem from stolen phones, use of disappearing messages, and Mandelson's refusal to hand over his device. Parliamentarians question the completeness of the disclosure and suggest evidence may have been destroyed.

Fresh concerns about a possible government concealment in the Peter Mandelson controversy have intensified after crucial communications were omitted from a recent document release. The Cabinet Office published over 1,500 pages of emails and texts related to Mandelson's tenure as US ambassador, but many assert that the disclosure is incomplete.

Officials confirmed that WhatsApp messages from Mandelson himself are absent because he declined to surrender his personal phone, and there was no legal authority to force him to do so. Additional messages were excluded because ministers utilized the 'disappearing messages' feature or failed to back up their devices. During a parliamentary session, Conservative MP Alex Burghart stated: 'Although we have a huge number of documents, it is clear that very many are missing.

Some have been withheld, some have been lost, and it is clear that some have probably been destroyed.

' He expressed disbelief that there were so few records under Sir Keir Starmer's name. Senior minister Darren Jones noted that some messages could not be released due to the Metropolitan Police's ongoing criminal investigation or because of their 'highly sensitive personal' content, such as details about Mandelson's finances and relationships. In one exchange with a minister, Mandelson remarked: 'I am going mad with the things Morgan is sending me.

' Notably, the released files contain no messages to Mandelson from someone identified as Mr McSweeney, whose government phone was stolen in October. It has also emerged that WhatsApp conversations between a minister and Mandelson are missing due to phone theft. Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds reported his personal phone stolen on October 15. He met with the former ambassador in January, but the documents lack any record of earlier communications.

This pattern of missing data-whether due to theft, deliberate deletion, or refusal to cooperate-fuels suspicion that the full extent of Mandelson's interactions while serving as ambassador remains concealed, potentially shielding senior officials from scrutiny





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