Missing messages fuel new allegations of cover‑up in Peter Mandelson scandal

A wave of criticism follows the Cabinet Office's partial release of emails and texts, with MPs and ministers highlighting absent WhatsApp chats, phone theft and unexplained gaps that suggest a possible concealment of evidence in the Mandelson case.

Fresh concerns about a possible government cover‑up in the Peter Mandelson controversy have resurfaced after key communications were omitted from the record. Yesterday the Cabinet Office released more than 1,500 pages of emails and text messages that relate to the former peer's tenure as British ambassador to the United States, but many observers argue that the disclosure still falls short of revealing the full truth.

Officials acknowledged that a batch of WhatsApp messages sent by Mandelson could not be provided because he refused to surrender his personal phone and the authorities lack the power to compel him to do so. Additional gaps exist because some ministers employed the disappearing‑message feature on their devices or simply did not back up their phones, leading to the loss of potentially important material.

In a heated debate in the House of Commons, Conservative MP Alex Burghart warned that the volume of documents released does not compensate for the striking number of omissions. He argued that many files appear to have been withheld, misplaced or possibly destroyed, and described the situation as beyond belief.

Senior minister Darren Jones added that certain messages could not be handed over because they are tied to an ongoing Metropolitan Police criminal investigation or contain highly sensitive personal information, such as details about Mandelson's finances and private relationships. In one of the missing exchanges Mandelson was quoted as saying he was going mad with the things Morgan was sending him, a line that has now vanished from the public record.

Further complications have emerged surrounding the theft of a government phone belonging to minister Nick Thomas‑Symonds. The phone was reported stolen on 15 October, and the minister had met with Mandelson in January of the previous year. Yet the released files contain no trace of any earlier communication between the two, raising questions about whether the theft contributed to the disappearance of crucial WhatsApp messages.

Moreover, messages from former senior aide Mr McSweeney to Mandelson are absent from the archive, even though McSweeney's government phone was also reported stolen in October. These layers of missing data have intensified speculation that the government may be deliberately concealing information that could implicate senior officials or expose further irregularities in Mandelson's conduct during his diplomatic posting





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