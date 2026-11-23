Marine Lance Cpl. Marriner J. Richards was found deceased in San Bernardino County on Friday and military and civilian agencies are investigating.

A lance corporal stationed at Twentynine Palms who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead Friday in San Bernardino County, officials said. The body of U.S. Marine Lance Cpl.

Marriner J. Richards, 19, was located by a private investigator associated with the family, said Gloria Orejel, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s deputies were called to an abandoned building shortly before 1 p.m. Friday in Twentynine Palms, and Richards’ body was found inside, Orejel said Sunday. His death was determined to be a suicide, she said. Sheriff’s personnel and Richards’ family had conducted numerous searches for him after he went missing.

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Richards had worked in a logistics unit based at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms.

“The Marine Corps is fully engaged with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and the Provost Marshal’s Office as the circumstances surrounding the Marine’s death remain under active investigation,” a Marine Corps statement said. Brig. Gen. Omar Randall, the commanding general of 1st Marine Logistics Group, announced Richards’ death Sunday.

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“It is with a heavy heart that I share the loss of Lance Cpl. Marriner Richards from 1st Marine Logistics Group. To the family, friends, and loved ones of Richards, we send our deepest condolences and offer our unwavering support during this time of grief. ”since Nov. 7 after disappearing near the Twentynine Palms base.

Richards, of Syracuse, Utah, was last seen at Tortoise Rock Casino on Nov. 6. Surveillance footage reviewed by his family showed him leaving the casino around 5 a.m., then walking along a nearby road about a half-hour later. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office had been conducting an extensive search of the surrounding area, including using aerial support near Joshua Tree National Park, according to KSL.

Family members and volunteers joined the search along with friends, neighbors and others from Utah who traveled to California to look for Richards.