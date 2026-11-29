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Northerly winds of 25 to 35 mph gusts as high as 45 to 55 mph. Secure loose outdoor items. Watch for downed limbs. SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 40-year-old man who has been missing since Nov. 22.

Shamarques Lynn Bryan Porter was last seen on foot in the 8500 block of Serene Ridge, according to BCSO. He contacted his family Nov. 24 and said he was coming home, but he did not return. Porter is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.

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He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants. Anyone with information about Porter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email its Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org. Couple’s argument turns into a deadly shooting San Antonio police say an argument at Cottage Creek Apartments turned deadly when a man allegedly shot his partner. He fled and was found nearby with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.