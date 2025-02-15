Missing Man Found Dead in Carmel River After Searching for Lost Dog

A 77-year-old man from Monterey County went missing while searching for his lost dog in Garland Ranch Regional Park. His body was later found in the Carmel River.

A 77-year-old man from Monterey County, who had been reported missing after searching for his lost dog, was found deceased in the Carmel River on Thursday, authorities announced. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office stated that deputies responded to a report of a missing person at Garland Ranch Regional Park in Carmel Valley. Family members informed deputies and park rangers that the man had been walking in the park around 9:30 am when his dog went missing.

He communicated to his family that he would be looking for his dog and was last heard from at approximately 10:30 am. Hikers at Garland Ranch Park discovered the dog around 11:00 am. Due to health and safety concerns, Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District rangers initiated a missing person search. The search effort involved a collaborative response from numerous agencies, including sheriff's deputies, the county's search-and-rescue team, Monterey Regional Fire District firefighters, the Carmel Valley emergency response team, and a California Highway Patrol helicopter. Search crews eventually located the man's body in the Carmel River.Given the man's location, the Sheriff's Office search and rescue team worked in conjunction with Monterey County fire personnel to execute a swift water recovery operation. The missing person was identified as Steven Sherwood, a 77-year-old resident of Carmel Valley





