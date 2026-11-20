A frantic search is underway for Ash, a Maine Coon cat that may have escaped a fire at a San Pedro grooming salon, with the owner offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to her safe return.

after a fire broke out at a San Pedro grooming salon Thursday, sparking a frantic search and a $2,000 reward for her safe return.for a spa day when flames erupted inside the business around 12:30 p.m., forcing employees to scramble to evacuate the animals.

Salon owner Kayleigh Geoghegan, who was out of town when the blaze broke out, told The California Post she was flying back early after learning what happened. One dog and one cat were inside the salon at the time. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes. The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews found a contents fire inside a bathroom at the one-story commercial building on West Sixth Street.

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No injuries to people or animals were immediately reported. After speaking with firefighters, employees and witnesses, the salon said it had confirmed the cat was not trapped inside the building. Firefighters also found no remains after putting out the fire. A business owner located about five doors down told Geoghegan they saw “a gray cat” running out of the salon’s rear exit.

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The salon believes the animal was Ash. Ash is a long-haired Maine Coon who may appear nearly black rather than gray, particularly against the backdrop of the fire damage, Geoghegan said. The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews found a contents fire inside a bathroom at the one-story commercial building on West Sixth Street. The cat was last seen at 437 W. 6th St., fleeing through the rear of the building toward the parking lot on Seventh Street.

Anyone with information or a possible sighting is urged to text 424-376-2761. There is hope Ash escaped through the back. The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews found a contents fire inside a bathroom at the one-story commercial building on West Sixth Street.