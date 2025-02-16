Missing Girl Found Safe After Father Allegedly Abducted Her Following Florida Homicide

A young girl was found safe after authorities learned she was missing while investigating a homicide at her Florida home. Police responded to a shooting at a Tamarac residence, where they discovered an adult man with a gunshot wound. The girl, Seraphina, and her father, Nathan, were located hours later. An AMBER alert was issued for both Seraphina and her mother, Mary Catherine Gingles, who was last seen wearing an “orange flower shirt and tan shorts.” Authorities are investigating both the abduction and the homicide.

A young girl has been found safe after authorities in Florida learned that she was missing while investigating a homicide at her home. On Sunday, February 16, police responded to reports of a shooting at a Tamarac residence, where they found an adult man who had suffered a gunshot wound. Shortly before 11 a.m.

, both Seraphina, 4, and her father, Nathan, 43, were located after deputies found the vehicle mentioned in the alert, a 2016 silver BMW X3 with a Texas license plate, the Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) announced in an update. Nathan was taken into custody, per the Florida newspaper, which also shared a photo of Seraphina smiling in a police car in the store parking lot. Authorities have yet to share an update about Mary Catherine’s location. She was last seen in an “orange flower shirt and tan shorts,” per the initial alert. Seraphina’s abduction, as well as the circumstances surrounding the death of the unknown man discovered at her home, are both being investigated, the sheriff’s office said.





